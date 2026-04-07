Louisville showing interest in Liberty transfer Brett Decker Jr.

Louisville basketball is in the process of re-shaping its roster for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

And among the many guards who they have expressed interest in is Liberty transfer Brett Decker Jr., a Kentucky native.

Other local programs, such as Kentucky and Indiana, have also expressed interest in the 6-foot-3 sophomore guard. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Louisville basketball 2026 offseason roster and staff tracker

The Kentucky native played his high school ball at Central Hardin High School (KY). During his senior season, he was named the 5th Region Player of the Year. During that season, he averaged 22.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, shooting 55 percent from the field and 45 percent from three.

During his freshman season at Liberty, he averaged 4.3 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists in 6.8 minutes per game.

However, he saw a major leap in his sophomore campaign with the Flames. He averaged 16.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game on 49.9 percent shooting from the field, including a 47.1 percent clip from deep. On the season, he ranked second in three-point percentage and 11th in three-pointers made per game in all of Division I. Following the season, he was named All-CUSA First Team.

Decker Jr. currently ranks as the No. 105 overall prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal rankings.

Fit in Louisville’s system

Decker thrives as a perimeter shotmaker, which is a priority in Pat Kelsey’s offense. He can shoot it with the best of them and adds value off the ball. However, he isn’t much of a playmaker, so adding another guard next to him that can generate shots for teammates would be preferred.

With the departures of Ryan Conwell, Mikel Brown Jr., and Kobe Rodgers, there are plenty of spots to fill in the backcourt. The Cards will thoroughly evaluate multiple guard options and different archetypes along the way, and have also shown interest in Notre Dame sharpshooter Cole Certa.

Transfer Portal: Louisville, Pat Kelsey begin reshaping the roster

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Liberty Flames guard Brett Decker Jr. (4) shoots a free throw during the second half of the game against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

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