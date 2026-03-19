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Louisville spring practice: Cardinals' new look secondary talented and deep

1712782446370by: Connor Stanley1 hour agoConnorStanleyX
Louisville co-defensive coordinator Steve Ellis coaches up senior DB Tayon Holloway during a Spring 2026 practice (Photo: William McDermott)
Louisville co-defensive coordinator Steve Ellis coaches up senior DB Tayon Holloway during a Spring 2026 practice (Photo: William McDermott)

Day two of spring practice shone a light on the Louisville defense, especially the secondary. Defensive backs D'Angelo Hutchinson, JoJo Evans, and Corey Gordon, among others, have now moved on from the program. The Cardinals brought in six transfer portal pieces to help solidify the secondary, and they are showcasing their worth early. Competing in an 11v11 scrimmage for much of practice, the defense looked solid. Winning the day overall, this unit had a burst of energy in the cornerback and safety rooms.

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