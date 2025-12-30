Louisville to be down at least one key player at California

It looks like Louisville will be down at least one key player when the Cardinals start their two-game ACC opening road trip at California on Tuesday night.

Much like during football season, both teams are required to submit an injury report 24 hours before tip off of conference games. Reports will also be updated twice on game day.

Guards Kobe Rodgers (concussion) and Mikel Brown Jr. (back) both missed Louisville’s last contest against Montana 10 days ago, but according to Pat Kelsey, have both been full participants in practice leading up to the West Coast trip. Brown is currently listed as “probable” to play against California.

However, senior forward Kasean Pryor has been ruled out for tonight’s game.

The 6-foot-10, 230-pound Pryor has played in only nine games this season, missing the season-opener against South Carolina State and also missing a pair of games in November. His absence has been mostly precautionary as Pryor works his way back to 100 percent health after suffering a torn ACL last November in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game against Oklahoma.

Pryor changes the dynamic for Louisville on the defensive end, but to the naked eye, it’s been clear he is still building confidence in his knee. The explosiveness in the open floor is lacking, but his length remains impactful. Pryor has seven steals on the season, but has waned offensively. The senior is averaging only 3.1 points per game, while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from the free throw line. Pryor is averaging 8.2 minutes a game.

His best game of the season came against Memphis, when the Chicago, Illinois, product played 11 minutes and hit three 3-pointers. It is Pryor’s only game in double-figures this season.

Notable inclusions on California’s side of the injury report include senior guard DeJuan Campbell, who is listed as questionable, and starting point guard Justin Pippen, who is probable to play. Mark Madsen’s team is 12-1 on the year, having only lost by three at Kansas State. The Golden Bears also hold wins over UCLA and Utah.

Following tonight’s game at Cal, Louisville will stay in the Bay Area and play at Stanford on Friday.

