Louisville visits with top-ranked 2027 point guard Reese Alston

Louisville basketball has been active in building a competitive 2027 recruiting class and has just gotten back into the mix with the top-ranked point guard in the country.

Second Baptist’s (Tx.) Reese Alston is the No. 1 ranked gaurd and No. 5 player overall in Rivals Industry Rankings and has garnered interest from the Cardinals and schools like Houston, Purdue, and SMU.

On Monday, Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey and assistant Ronnie Hamilton conducted an in-home visit with Alston, Cardinal Sports has confirmed.

Alston was at the U of L for an official visit back in December, the first of his recruitment, but things got quiet between the two parties since then. The 6-foot-2, 160-pound guard projects to be one of his age group’s best ball handlers. He is also the son of former Houston Rocket and legendary streetballer Rafer Alston, also known as ‘Skip 2 My Lou.’

Alston revealed that, following his trip to the Ville, his relationship with a head coach and their staff is one of the most important factors in his recruitment.

“I like his (Kelsey’s) coaching style. I thought he had great energy towards the players. What I’ve seen, he lets his point guards play and just do what they’re best at…that’s what I like most,” Alston told Cardinal Sports.

“Mainly for me, it’s just the coach. How the coach feels about me and how the coach has coached other players.”

Alston could plan another trip to Louisville early next fall.

This past winter, the Houston, Texas, product averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.7 steals a game and shot 34 percent from beyond the arc.

Future NBA lottery pick Mikel Brown Jr. just showed what a ball-dominant point guard could do in Kelsey’s system. Brown dealt with a back injury for significant chunks of the season, but was one of the most prolific freshmen in the country and named to the ACC All-Rookie team.

Louisville currently has two commitments in its 2027 class, Ferlandes Wright and Isaac Ellis, and after running through the 2026 cycle without a commit, looks to have one of the deepest junior classes in the country.

Scouting Report

Our very own David Hendren gave his take on Alston’s fit into the Cardinals’ PG-centric scheme: “Alston would be a good fit in Kelsey’s system due to his on-ball creativity. He would fill a similar role to Mikel Brown Jr. due to his exceptional ball skills. He also fits Kelsey’s offensive philosophies in terms of paint touches, finishing at the rim, and stretching the floor. His playmaking abilities would be maximized due to all of the perimeter shooting Louisville would likely surround him with. On the defensive end, surrounding him with quality team defenders would be ideal, as his defensive discipline can vary. Having quality help defenders to offset his tendencies to play passing lanes would be preferred. Kelsey would get more out of him defensively, as he has the athletic tools and instincts to improve.”