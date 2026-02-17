Louisville vs SMU preview

Jan 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J’vonne Hadley (1) brings the ball up court against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Louisville has played with an extra gear in the last few games, winning five in a row since their disappointing loss at Duke. Now it’s time for them to face a pretty familiar opponent, one that they’ve already faced this season in SMU.

The Mustangs have went 5-5 in their last 10 games and although they still have an overall record of 17-8, they’ve been playing up and down as of late. What I’m trying to say is the Cardinals are in much better form as of now. Mikel Brown Jr. was named National Player of the Week earlier today after averaging 37 points per game, along with six rebounds, four assists. Louisville was already good, but if he’s playing at this level they reach a new ceiling. SMU is no slouch though by any means, if Louisville starts off slow and allows their crowd to stay in the game it could go down to the wire potentially.

Here are my three keys to the game that I believe will result in a victory for Louisville.

1. Let Mikel be Mikel.

I said it above and I’ll say it again, Louisville is a different force when MBJ is comfortable, so I think it should be a priority of Pat Kelsey to do so. The offensive sets and motions run a whole lot smoother with a five star prospect controlling the buttons and it’s making Louisville harder to stop as a whole. The gravity that he’s had has also made it easier for the rest of our guys to get open looks. Make them stop Mikel first, then everything will be open afterwards.



2. Start fast!

Getting down by a lot early is almost a death sentence in any true road game. It’s extremely difficult to dig yourself out of a hole against good teams, so Louisville needs to start fast and be dialed in early. A season ago the Cardinals were a great road team in conference play, as they usually shot well and got off to a good start. This team isn’t quite there, yet, but they’re trending in that direction. Tomorrow will be another good test for them.

3. Slow down Miller and Pierre Jr.

These guys are the head of the snake for the Mustangs. Essentially their entire game plan is predicated on these two guys playing at a high level and scoring the ball. If Pat Kelsey can come up with something to disrupt their flows offensively, then it’ll be hard for SMU to win this game. That is if we’re flowing ourselves offensively, and I believe we will.

Lastly I’ll give my prediction for this game. I do think this will be another win for Louisville, which would make that six wins in a row. I see Mikel Brown Jr. keeping up his hot streak and SMU not being able to match the Cardinals in buckets as the games progresses.



Prediction: Louisville wins 84-71

