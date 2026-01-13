Louisville wide receiver TreyShun Hurry withdraws from transfer portal, will return for Cardinals

University of Louisville wide receiver TreyShun Hurry will not enter the transfer portal and is set to return for the Cardinals in the 2026 season.

The junior had previously intended to enter the portal on the first day of the new year, having appeared in nine games during his first season with Louisville. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Hurry started his career at Weber State, where he spent his first two seasons at the FCS level. There, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound pass catcher caught 32 balls for 410 yards and one touchdown. Hurry followed it up with a one-season stint at San Jose State, where he averaged 17.2 yards per reception and totaled 482 yards.

Entering the 2025 season, the Palmdale, California, product was set to be in the Cardinals’ rotation, but took a while to get going, only catching four balls in the first month of the season. In his first season at Louisville, Hurry tallied 15 receptions, 122 yards, and a touchdown, which came on the opening drive of Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl of Beans against Toledo. Hurry finished the year strong, as in the final two contests of the season against Kentucky and Toledo, Hurry stepped up and made six of his 15 receptions for 61 yards and the score.

Hurry isn’t the first Cardinal to enter the portal and then announce a return to school. Louisville has been able to retain star running back Isaac Brown, after he was initially set to transfer elsewhere after entering the portal with a “do not contact” tag. On the defensive side of the football, the Cards are also bringing back two premier pass rushers in AJ Green and Clev Lubin, as well as stud linebacker Antonio Watts. No addition from the portal will be as impactful as Louisville being able to keep its best players in the red and black.

Jeff Brohm and staff have secured 24 commitments out of the transfer portal, including Vanderbilt slot weapon Tre Richardson, as well as Florida State’s Lawayne McCoy. Also joining the room coached by Deion Brance is Drake redshirt freshman Jackson Voth, and Kentucky’s Montavin Quisenberry.

