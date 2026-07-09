Louisville Women's Basketball: July Evaluation Period No. 1 Preview

Louisville women’s coach Jeff Walz and his staff hit the road for the first of two summer evaluation periods on Friday morning at several different events across the country.

The main events the staff will be hitting are the Nike GYBL event in Las Vegas, the Adidas 3SSB event in Mishawaka, Ind., several Select Events in Ohio, and the Run 4 the Roses event in Louisville.

The Louisville staff will hit those major events during the live period that starts on Friday and runs through Monday. The second live period is July 24-27.

At the moment, Louisville women’s basketball doesn’t have a commitment in the Class of 2027. The Cardinals are still recruiting a few prospects in that class, but it’s unclear if they will take a player in the ’27 class because of the number of expected returning players off the current roster.

Ontario, Calif., guard Kaleena Smith is the No. 1 player in the ’27 class and made a visit to Louisville last season. She has 11 official visits on the docket before she makes a decision. She’ll be at the Adidas event and plays for the 7Days program.

Potomac, Md., forward Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka is playing on the USA Basketball U17 national team that will play in the FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup in Czechia starting on Saturday. Walz is expected to attend the event to watch the USA Basketball squad.

Also on that USA squad will be Ontario, Calif., guard Tatianna Griffin, San Jose, Calif., forward Maliya Hunter, Madison, Wisc., forward Nya Riak, and Plano, Tx., forward Arianna Robinson.

At the Adidas event, the Louisville women’s basketball staff will be evaluating a handful of 2029 prospects, along with several other 2028 targets, including Aurora, Colo., center Khloe Miller and Ashland, Mass., forward Kianna Thompson.

The Nike GYBL event is loaded with talent in Las Vegas, and the staff has a plethora of ’28 and ’29s they will be watching. Some of the top 2028s are Forestville, Md., guard Jaylah King, Lakeville, Minn., forward Sahara Wilson, Brookville, N.Y., wing Ari Peterson, and Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., wing Rosie Oladokun.

The Select Super Showcase event in Hamilton, Ohio, has two big 2028 targets in Clinton, Iowa, guard Jhaliana Guy, and Pawhuska, Okla., guard Brooklyn Miles.

The Run 4 the Roses event at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center has over 1,000 teams and a bunch of 2029 targets the staff will evaluate. The main ’28s at the event will be Brookline, Mass., forward Ella Peper, Kettering, Ohio, guard Janiyah Hargrave, Mesquite, Tx., wing Niya Grigsby, and Cincinnati Winton Woods guard Strawberry Blankumsee.

Cardinal Sports will keep you posted on where the staff is evaluating prospects.