Louisville Women's Basketball Recruiting Board: Class of 2027

Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz and his staff are without a commitment in the Class of 2027 and may not take a high school player, depending on who returns from the current team.

As it stands with the new 5-for-5 implemented by the NCAA, Louisville’s roster for the 2026-27 season could look very similar for the ’27-28 season. The NCAA now says, “Division I student-athletes have up to five years of eligibility if they enroll in college no later than the academic year after their 19th birthday.”

Of course, Walz and his staff have been recruiting prospects and have a few targets in the ’27 class. Here’s an updated Big Board for the Cardinals to see which prospects they are still in the mix with and the ones who may have already committed elsewhere or are off the board.

2027 TARGETS (Name – Position – School – Ranking)



Kaleena Smith, PG, Ontario, Calif., Christian (#1 overall, #1 PG)

Louisville has been in the mix with “Special K” for a long time. She made an official visit last season and is expected to return for an unofficial visit at some point. She has already made five official visits and will make 11 more between the end of July and November when a decision is expected. The 5-foot-6 point guard averaged 31.5 points and 6.9 assists a game as a junior. Ontario Christian finished the season at 34-2 and won the CIF Open Division state championship. She plays for 7Days on the adidas 3SSB circuit.



Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka, SF, Potomac, Md., The Bullis School (#2 overall, #1 SF)

The 6-foot-1 small forward can do a little bit of everything on the floor and is a big-time scorer. Louisville offered her a scholarship a long time ago, and some of the top powers in women’s college basketball are in the mix. She was on the USA team that won gold at the 2025 FIBA U16 AmeriCup and the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup. She averaged a tournament-best 18 points in the FIBA U16 AmeriCup event. She plays for the West Virginia Thunder on the Under Armour circuit.



Ashley MacCalla, SF, Middletown, N.Y. St. James Academy (#23 overall, #7 SF)

The 6-foot MacCalla has been on an unofficial visit to Louisville, and the Cardinals offered her over a year ago. She has 20-plus offers and has mentioned LSU, Ohio State, USF, Miami, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, Indiana, and SMU among others. She plays for Exodus 17U on the Nike GYBL circuit.

2027 TARGETS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE

Eve Long, PF, Olathe, Kan. (Notre Dame)

Lauren Hassell, CG, Clarksville, Tenn. (Vanderbilt)

Ogechi Okeke, C, Missouri City, Tx. (Baylor)

REMOVED FROM WATCH LIST

Bella Owumi, F, Lynn, Mass.

Zaniya Johnson, C, Biloxi, Miss.

Haylen Ayers, G, Jackson, Tenn.

Sydney Savoury, Belleville, Mich.

Saniyah Murray, C, Gulfport, Miss.