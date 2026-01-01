Louisville WR TreyShun Hurry plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Louisville wide receiver TreyShun Hurry has announced his intent to enter the transfer portal. The redshirt junior appeared in 32 career games, including 9 games with the Cardinals.

Residing in Palmdale, California, Hurry was an unranked prospect at Paraclete High School. Committing and playing two seasons at FCS Weber State, Hurry only appeared in three games as a freshman, totaling 2 receptions for 26 yards. His role drastically increased as a sophomore, catching 29 passes for 384 yards and a touchdown. Featuring a 7 reception and 115-yard performance against Eastern Washington, Hurry transferred to San Jose State University. Tallying 28 catches for 482 yards and 2 touchdowns, Hurry put up an impressive 17.2 yards per reception behind one of the nation’s top receivers, Nick Nash.

Hitting the transfer portal for a second time, Hurry was ranked as a top-300 player and committed to Coach Jeff Brohm and Louisville. Coming into a deep wide receiver room, Hurry ended up being a role piece.

The 6-foot-2 and 195-pound wideout put up his worst numbers since his true-freshman campaign. Hurry brought in 15 receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown. Playing his best football of the season in the final two contests, Hurry caught 6 receptions for 61 yards. Scoring a touchdown in the opening drive of Louisville’s bowl win over Toledo, Hurry ended his Cardinal career on a high note.

The Louisville coaching staff featured a new wide receiver coach, Deion Branch, this season. After an impressive professional career, Branch returned to his alma mater to help lead this Coach Brohm offense. Ranked 7th on the team in receiving yards, Hurry wasn’t able to find success in this offensive scheme.

Quarterback Miller Moss had a couple of priority targets, feeding Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy 132 receptions, while the third-ranked player only had 21 catches this season.

Hurry will join Louisville players AJ Green, Micah Carter, Shaun Boykins, Nate Kurisky, amongst others, who have entered the transfer portal since the final game of the season.

After signing 31 transfers last season, Coach Jeff Brohm and company are expected to hit the portal hard once again. Coming off a 20-man high school signing class, Louisville will have plenty of new faces competing for snaps.

Louisville ended 2025 with a Boca Raton Bowl win, extending its streak to three straight years with 9 or more victories.