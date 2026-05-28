Louisville's ACC home and away opponents revealed

The ACC announced the home and away opponents for the 2026-27 men’s basketball season on Thursday. Louisville will face 16 conference foes, including North Carolina and SMU twice.

For the second straight season, the Mustangs are the Cards’ slotted home-and-away opponent, with Louisville set to play the Tar Heels twice in the regular season for the first time since 2022.

A peek into the 2026-27 ACC Schedule 👀



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Pat Kelsey’s Cardinals will face five conference teams that made the NCAA Tournament last year as part of their home schedule. On top of SMU and UNC, Miami (FL), Clemson, and Duke will visit the Yum! Center.

Louisville will travel to Florida State, a team that the Cards didn’t face last year, and also make trips to Virginia, Syracuse, and NC State.

Notre Dame is not a part of Louisville’s ACC schedule next winter.

Dates, times, and television assignments for the ACC schedule will be announced at a later date.