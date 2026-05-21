Louisville's first opponent revealed, bracket set for Players Era Tournament

Another one of Louisville basketball’s 2026-27 non-conference opponents is set.

On Nov. 24, Pat Kelsey’s team will face Texas Tech at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, to open the Cards’ play in the Players Era Tournament.

The bracket will continue with the winners playing on Nov. 26. The Cardinals will play either Oregon or St. John’s following their matchup with the Red Raiders.

The Cards hold a combined 31-21 record against their potential first-, second-, and third-round matchups. UofL is 68-41 against the other 15 teams in the bracket.

Louisville is 0-2 all-time against Texas Tech, both matchups previously played on neutral courts.

Earlier this month, the Players Era Tournament announced a new broadcast partnership with ESPN and the list of 24 men’s basketball teams competing next Thanksgiving. Teams were split into two brackets; a field of eight will compete the week before the field of 16, with both MTEs taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, and NIL funding as the prize.

In September, CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander reported that Pat Kelsey and Louisville signed a four-year deal with Players Era. The Cardinals already have non-conference opponents of Baylor, Cincinnati, Kentucky, and Memphis set next season, as well as a game in the annual ACC/SEC Challenge.

Players Era Tournament bracket

Players Era 16 | Tuesday-Saturday, November 24-28 at T-Mobile Arena and Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Nov. 24 – Opening Round Games (All times TBD) Tennessee vs. Maryland San Diego State vs. Iowa State St. John’s vs. Oregon Louisville vs. Texas Tech Gonzaga vs. Kansas State Baylor vs. Alabama Michigan vs. Creighton TCU vs. Miami (FL)