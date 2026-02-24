Louisville's lackluster defensive effort leads to loss at North Carolina

On the first play of the second half, Mikel Brown Jr. was late to closeout to a shooter.

This then led to a miss, where Louisville missed a blockout, and North Carolina capitalized with an uncontested putback layup.

This lackadaisical defensive effort was the theme for most of the play tonight, in both the first half and a large chunk of the second. The Tar Heels shot 60.7 percent from the field in the first half. They dominated in the paint, totaling 24 points in the paint. They ended the game shooting 53.6 percent from the field.

“They were much, much more efficient from two. They were 17-for-22 from two, and we were 12-of-26. It was a big disparity in the game,” coach Pat Kelsey said following the game.

Ball-screen defense/rim-protection

Where North Carolina found consistent success was in ball screens, with Seth Trimble at the helm. Louisville’s ball-screen coverages were exposed, especially with Aly Khalifa on the floor. When he hedged ball-screens, he was too late to recover, which led to easy lob opportunities or entry passes for dunks. Sananda Fru also had his fair share of struggles, as he was sometimes even tasked with switching onto Trimble. This is a tough ask of him, defending one of the best downhill slashers in the ACC.

Seth Trimble was the catalyst for North Carolina’s offensive success, as he finished with a career-high 30 points. The senior guard finished the game 11-for-16 from the field, while also knocking down seven free throws. He lived in the paint and burned Louisville’s defense throughout. He blew past Louisville’s guards while also having success evading the Cardinals’ bigs at the rim.

Henri Veesaar was productive around the rim as well, finishing with 12 points on 6-for-12 shooting. He was the beneficiary of lobs from the Tar Heel guards, while also scoring in the post against Louisville’s bigs.

Louisville’s lack of rim protection was noticeable in this outing, as they surrendered 40 points in the paint. This nearly doubled the Cardinals’ offensive production in the paint, totaling 24 points. North Carolina also went 15-for-20 on layups at the rim.

Point-of-Attack defense

If Louisville wants any chance of improving defensively, it’s going to start with its guard play. With the lack of rim protection across the frontline, the guards need to anchor the defense and contain the ball. The defensive effort needs to be raised across the board, especially by Mikel Brown Jr. and Isaac McKneely.

McKneely is coming off one of his best defensive games at Louisville, but that was against Georgia Tech, one of the worst teams in the conference. Tonight, he resorted to some of his old habits defensively, giving up driving angles that led to layups at the rim. If he’s not making shots during a game, his emphasis on defense becomes even more crucial, as tonight was one of those nights. He finished the game with zero points, including 0-for-5 shooting from deep.

Mikel Brown Jr. is the offensive catalyst for this team, but the effort defensively lately has led to a lot to be desired. Late closeouts, ball-swiping on drives in transition, failing to contain drives, and lazily trying to navigate screens aren’t going to cut it at this level. He has the athletic tools and size to be more effective at the point-of-attack, and he’s a tone-setter for this team. He has a lot on his plate offensively, but his level of grit needs to rise on the other end.

In total, Louisville needs to improve its attention to detail and its desire to defend as it heads into its remaining schedule. The ability to respond to adversity must also improve, which has been an issue on the road this season.

“When things don’t go your way, as an individual and as a team, you have a choice of how you respond, and we need to respond better,” Kelsey said. “You got to have that resolve to respond with toughness, and it just took us too long to do that.”

Louisville will face the Clemson Tigers next on Saturday, February 28th.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) is fouled byLouisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

