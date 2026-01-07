VIDEO: Louisville's Pat Kelsey, Ryan Conwell, and Aly Khalifa talk to media following 84-73 loss to Duke

No. 20 Louisville lost to Duke 84-73, bringing their record to 11-4 (1-2) on the year.

Pat Kelsey discusses Louisville’s difficulty with ball-screen defense, the second half struggles of his team, and how his team will move forward.

Ryan Conwell ended the game with 24 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Aly Khalifa was a spark off the bench, knocking down five threes, finishing with 17 points total.

No. 20 Louisville returns to play Saturday, January 10th at 12 pm ET against Boston College.