Louisville’s Ryan Conwell, Mikel Brown Jr. earn 2026 All-ACC honors

After Louisville’s 22-win regular season and 11-win ACC schedule, several Cardinals have earned 2026 All-Conference honors, as the league announced Monday.

Louisville leading scorer Ryan Conwell was named to the All-ACC Second Team, and freshman point guard Mikel Brown Jr. was selected as a member of the All-Rookie team and All-ACC Third Team.

Conwell, a 6-foot-4 senior, has now made an all-conference team for the third consecutive season after spending the last two seasons at Indiana State and Xavier. In his lone year with the Cardinals, the Indianapolis native averaged a team-high 18.7 points (7th in ACC) and was the only player in the conference to eclipse the century mark in 3-pointers made. He finished the regular season with 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game across 30 contests this season. He is shooting 40.8 percent from the floor with a 35.4 percent clip from the arc.

Brown missed the final two games of the regular season against Syracuse and Miami with a back injury. It’s the same one that has kept him out for over a month, from December to January. Still, the freshman recorded nine 20-point games for the Cards, the most by any Louisville freshman in a single season in program history. He also led Louisville in scoring on nine occasions and led the Cardinals in assists in 16 of his 21 appearances. Brown is averaging 18.2 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game through 21 contests and received National AP Player of the Week, Naismith Trophy Player of the Week, and ACC Player and Rookie of the Week honors in mid-February for his record-breaking performance against NC State. His 45 points against the Wolfpack is the single-game scoring record in Louisville program history and the ACC-freshman scoring record.

It’s worth noting that sophomore guard Adrian Wooley received five votes for ACC 6th Man of the Year; he was fourth place behind Duke’s Maliq Brown, UVa’s Jacari White, and Miami’s Tru Washington.

Louisville will begin its ACC Tournament journey as the 6-seed and play on Wednesday at 2:30 PM EST against the winner of Tuesday’s first-round matchup between SMU (11) and Syracuse (14).

ACC Awards and Recognitions

First team: Cameron Boozer (Duke – F), Caleb Wilson (UNC – F), Ebuka Okorie (Stanford – G), Malik Reneau (Miami – F), Thijs De Ridder (Virginia – F) Second team: Boopie Miller (SMU – G), Juke Harris (Wake Forest – G), Henri Veesaar (UNC – C), Tre Donaldson (Miami – G), Ryan Conwell (Louisville – G) Third team: Isaiah Evans (Duke – G), Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville – G), Quadir Copeland (NC State – G), Robert McCray V (FSU – G), Dai Dai Ames (Cal – G) All-Defense: Maliq Brown (Duke – F), Ugonna Oneyenso (Virginia – C), B.J. Edwards (SMU – G), Dame Sarr (Duke – G), Ernest Udeh Jr. (Miami – C) All-Rookie: Cameron Boozer (Duke – F), Caleb Wilson (UNC – F), Ebuka Okorie (Stanford – G), Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville – G), Thijs De Ridder (Virginia – F) ROY: Cameron Boozer 6MOY: Maliq Brown COY: Jon Scheyer (Duke) MIP: Juke Harris DPOY: Maliq Brown POY: Cameron Boozer

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) looks on during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

