Louisville's seed, destination, and opponent announced for 2026 NCAA Tournament

For the first time in over a decade, Louisville men’s basketball will participate in the NCAA Basketball Tournament in consecutive seasons.

The Cardinals earned a 6-seed in the Buffalo, New York, bracket of the East Region, as it was announced on the nationally televised selection show. There, Louisville will face the 11-seeded South Florida Bulls in this Thursday’s Round of 64. A tip-off time should be announced later Sunday evening.

South Florida went 25-8 under first-year head coach Bryan Hodgson en route to an American Conference Championship in both the regular season and conference tournament. The Bulls don’t have many notable wins outside of conference, but they did play NCAA Tournament teams like Alabama and VCU tough and only lost by eight at Oklahoma State.

USF currently holds the nation’s third-longest active win-streak at 11 games. They have not lost since a one-point defeat to Temple on January 31.

Opposite of the Cardinals and Bulls is 3-seeded Michigan State and 14-seeded North Dakota State. The winners of the two matchups will meet on Saturday.

In his second season with the program, head coach Pat Kelsey led U of L to a 23-10 record and sixth-place finish in the ACC. Signature wins included a road top-25 victory over Miami (FL), the school’s first such since 2020, and victories over local rivals such as Indiana, Cincinnati, Memphis, and Kentucky.

The Cardinals’ 11-7 record through 18 conference games was below standard, resulting in a second-day start in the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, where Louisville beat SMU by 4 points before losing by 5 to the Hurricanes the very next day.

Louisville was notably without its star freshman point guard for the final two games of the regular season and both games in the ACC Tournament. Mikel Brown Jr. The 6-foot-5 point guard was recently named All-ACC Third Team and to the league’s All-Rookie Team after averaging 18.2 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game through 21 appearances. Hist status is in question for next week.

Duke, both the conference’s regular-season and tournament champion, earned the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed and will play in the East Region. Other ACC teams in the field include Clemson (8), NC State (11), Miami (7), Virginia (3), SMU (11), and North Carolina (6).

Kelsey is 0-5 all-time in the big dance as a participating head coach and has only been favored once, last March’s 89-75 loss to 9-seeded Creighton.

Find the entire bracket here.

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