Louisville's Tre Richardson, Brody Foley healthy and ready to make plays

Louisville ‘finally’ has both of its top pass catchers healthy ahead of the Cardinals’ 2026 season, according to head coach Jeff Brohm.

Up until this point, we haven’t seen the new-look Cardinals offense and quarterback Lincoln Kienholz working at full strength. Transfers, Tulsa tight end Brody Foley and Vanderbilt wide receiver Tre Richardson, were on the sidelines for much of spring practice, with both missing April’s spring game due to injuries. They were two of the top-ranked Transfer Portal additions for Brohm and staff this offseason, filling voids on the perimeter as proven producers.

“Well, Brody is finally healthy, which is good,” Brohm told the media during Monday’s availability. “He’s a physical player who’s played a lot of football; he’ll be a great addition.”

Foley, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound redshirt senior, was a monster as the top dog at Tulsa. He was a First Team All-American Athletic Conference selection and led his team with 528 yards and seven touchdowns on 37 receptions. Foley also added two scores on the ground. Coming out of Anderson (Oh.) Foley was recruited by Indiana and made a full-time switch to tight end, eventually waiting it out with the Hoosiers until he landed with the Golden Hurricanes. That’s where he got his opportunity. Foley was On3’s second-ranked tight end this transfer cycle.

“He’ll add to that tight end room, which I think we’ll be stronger there this year than we were last year,” Brohm continued.

Foley will bring the experience and physical presence to the position that the Cardinals haven’t had under Brohm. Other additions like Justyn Reid (Tulane) and true freshman Julius Miles will be valuable depth pieces and look to carve out a role. And it’s also worth noting that pairing someone like Foley with a versatile receiving threat like Jaleel Skinner makes for an interesting and productive tight end duo.

This fall, Louisville will look to stretch the field with the dynamic speedster in Richardson. That’s something Brohm and the Cardinals struggled to do last season as injuries compounded, so Louisville will look to the 5-foot-10 wide receiver as a balance to what is expected to be one of the best running back rooms in the nation.

Brohm stressed the importance of Richardson (and his health) to what Louisville will be able to do outside the numbers and downfield.

“We have to have a vertical threat when throwing the football, and they gotta make plays for us.”

“Tre Richardson is back healthy,” said Brohm. “So far, we’ve seen him in summer workouts, and he’s going to be a really good player. He can run, he’s fast, and he can make plays.”

Last year at Vandy, his first at the FBS level, Richardson exploded. The 5-foot-10 receiver led the Commodores with 17.5 yards per reception and put up 806 yards on 46 catches, finding the end zone seven times. Also, as an electric kick returner, his speed poses the ultimate threat to opponents, raising the Cards’ ceiling when he is at 100 percent.

Richardson had a reception of 25+ yards in eight games last season and ended the year on a tear with 485 yards and six touchdowns in the final four games of the season. The senior had surgery on his foot after Vanderbilt’s bowl game and missed all full-speed periods this spring.

Richardson is the only receiver on the Cardinals roster who totaled over 400 yards receiving last season. They need him.

Louisville’s offense may go as far as the weapons take first-time starter, Lincoln Kienholz, this fall. He’ll need the support of his best on the outside. Good news for the Cards, everyone on the offense is all go with 76 days until the showdown with Ole Miss in Nashville.