Skip to main content
Louisville
Join Now

Male's Trey Hillerich 'loves' Louisville, talks visit, system and Pat Kelsey

Square Headshotby: David Hendren32 minutes agoHendrenDavid
Male’s Trey Hillerich (21) shoots over the defense of Frederick Douglass' Tate Robinson (13) during the first half of their game in the King Of The Bluegrass Tournament, Thursday, Dec. 19 2024 in Louisville Ky. © Timothy D. Easley/Special to the Courier-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Male’s Trey Hillerich (21) shoots over the defense of Frederick Douglass' Tate Robinson (13) during the first half of their game in the King Of The Bluegrass Tournament, Thursday, Dec. 19 2024 in Louisville Ky. © Timothy D. Easley/Special to the Courier-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2028 center Trey Hillerich recently took an unofficial visit to Louisville. What are his thoughts on the visit and Pat Kelsey?

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Cardinal Sports
+
+
One subscription: The best Louisville Cardinals coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.