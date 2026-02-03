Mark Ivey, Steve Ellis promoted as co-defensive coordinators at Louisville

The University of Louisville is promoting longtime linebackers coach Mark Ivey to co-defensive coordinator in 2026, alongside defensive backs coach Steve Ellis.

Head coach Jeff Brohm announced the news, among other staff changes, during Tuesday’s media availability.

The news comes a month after it was announced that Ron English and Mark Hagen would not be returning next fall. English is stepping away, informing the university that he wants to take a year off from coaching and watch his son finish his career as a senior safety playing for the Naval Academy.

Ivey just finished his seventh season at Louisville, making him one of the longest-tenured assistant coaches, and has been the linebackers coach for the past three seasons under Brohm.

Louisville’s linebacker room has been one of the most consistent position groups over the last several seasons. Senior linebacker TJ Quinn led the team in tackles each of the last three seasons and posted a historic 95-stop year in 2025. And despite injuries to standout players like Stanquan Clark and Antonio Watts, reserves TJ Capers and Kalib Perry had career seasons. He will now oversee the defensive line.

Before joining the Louisville staff, Ivey spent seven seasons with Appalachian State, coaching the outside linebackers and the defensive line. Ivey was promoted to interim head coach following Scott Satterfield’s departure to Louisville, guiding the Mountaineers to a 45-13 win over Middle Tennessee in the 2018 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. Ivey then, as expected, joined Satterfield’s staff at the U of L.

Ellis was named the Cardinals’ cornerbacks coach entering the 2023 season after spending time at East Carolina, Middle Tennessee State, and USF. In his short time with Louisville, Ellis has helped produce a pair of NFL draft selections. Quincy Riley, who intercepted five passes over the past two seasons, was a fourth-round selection of the New Orleans Saints, and Jarvis Brownlee was drafted in the 2024 draft by the Tennessee Titans.

This past season, Ellis’ group was statistically one of the best in the ACC.

Louisville assistant coach Mark Ivey talked to the media on college football signing day. Feb. 6, 2019 © Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal

