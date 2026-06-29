Market-leading Louisville insider moving to On3

One of the most well-respected insiders in the Louisville space is making the move to the On3 | Rivals network! Coming July 1, Cardinal Sports will be the new home of the industry’s top Louisville publisher!

To celebrate the industry’s premiere Louisville insider making the move to On3, we’re offering fans early access to what will soon be the new home of the BEST Cardinals fan site and community, complete with a CAN’T MISS special offer: 4 months of premium access for ONLY $1!!

That’s right, Louisville fans who join today will get four months of full, VIP access to the premier Cardinals fan site publisher right before they make the much-anticipated move to On3 all for ONLY $1!! The earlier you join, the more value you will get, so get on board and reserve your username today with our $1 for four months special offer!

Led by an experienced and talented team of Louisville insiders, fans will have unparalleled access to breaking news, insider scoop, premium analysis and the top Cardinals message board community on the internet!

The Louisville Cardinals have one of the most respected fanbases in college sports, and the leadership at On3 | Rivals is pleased to welcome the definitive source in the Louisville market.

Combining the No. 1 Louisville fan site publisher with the No. 1 network will deliver all Cardinal fans the ultimate product.

— The best staff and the best content. These trusted and proven Louisville reporters and insiders have set the industry standard for premium scoop and analysis.

— The largest and most informative Cardinals message board community.

— An exclusive app with all of the site’s resources, including articles, message boards, podcasts and alerts.

— Access to the industry-leading On3 | Rivals national reporters and recruiting analysts, including Steve Wiltfong, Allen Trieu, Chad Simmons, Joe Tipton, Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Adam Gorney, Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy and many other influential national voices.

— The most comprehensive player database in the industry.

So reserve your username now and join today with our four months for $1 special offer for ALL Louisville Cardinal fans!