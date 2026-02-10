Mikel Brown Jr, Ryan Conwell make history in win over North Carolina State

Louisville unloaded its offense in primetime against North Carolina State. Led by a historic night from Ryan Conwell and Mikel Brown Jr., the Cardinals won 118-77 in a packed whiteout Yum! Center.

From the opening tip, it was obvious whose night it was. Louisville hit 18 three-pointers and shot an outstanding 60 percent from the field. The Cardinals scored their highest points this season and hit the century mark for the sixth time.

In a game where Louisville scored 118 points, and 14 players saw the court, only two scored in double figures. Conwell and Brown were running circles around NC State defenders. Combining for 64 percent of the team’s total points, this was the first time in program history that two Louisville players had scored 30 or more points in the same game.

“Mikel and Ryan had a night they are going to tell their grandkids about. A million records were broken. I’m proud of those guys. I was tough on them after the Duke game,” head coach Pat Kelsey said postgame.

Mikel Brown joins elite company

A record that has been held firm since 1967 now has some company. Louisville legend Wes Unseld held the single-game record with 45 points against Georgetown College for 58 years. Fast forward to Monday night, and Brown sits side by side with one of the all-time greats. This also breaks the freshman ACC record, passing former No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.

Brown’s 10 made triples also tie Reyne Smith‘s single-game program record set last season.

“That means a lot, just because he (Unseld) is a legend. To cement my name in history means a lot to me. I couldn’t do this without my teammates. I couldn’t do this without this team. They encourage me every single day to be myself, to stay aggressive, and to be free, and that’s what we did tonight,” Brown explained.

Brown entered halftime with 21 points, six rebounds, and two assists on 64 percent shooting. Playing his best basketball, he wasn’t sped up and out of control. In recent games, he did too much, leading to turnovers and forcing poor shots. Brown was poised, with four of his first five three-pointers coming on catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Mikel Brown Jr. went NUCLEAR vs NC State:



45 PTS | 10-16 3PT | 9 REB | 14-23 FG pic.twitter.com/gI7HMvIMTS — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) February 10, 2026

The second half was no different. Starting with a three-pointer one minute in off an assist from Isaac McKneely, Brown squared his shoulders to the basket for textbook form. Prior games had shown inconsistencies with mechanics, but not tonight. The next three minutes consisted of another catch and shoot from the corner and a breakaway dunk. His 24 points in the second half would’ve been his second-most points in a whole Louisville game.

After watching this performance, no one would think that Brown was 6 of his last 27 from distance. His +38 rating was second on the team while leading the Cardinals with nine rebounds and 3 steals. It took patience for another breakout game in the Brown era, and it couldn’t have been any bigger.

“I talked with Mikel the other day. He’s been frustrated because he hasn’t shot it to his standard. Mikel is not a good shooter; he is a great shooter,” coach Kelsey said.

Ryan Conwell completes best shooting night of the season

If Brown’s historic night wasn’t enough, Conwell turned some heads, too.

Finishing with 31 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, this was his most complete of the year. Gaining a lot of attention from Wolfpack defenders, Conwell did well distributing to open teammates. Towards the end of the first half, he found an open Brown on an off-ball screen for three, and a few plays later, Conwell found him again after drawing a double team.

Impacting the game in multiple ways, Conwell finished with an outrageous +42 rating. Making 10 of his 14 shots, including 5 of his 6 three-pointer attempts, he was efficient. His 71 percent field goal percentage smashes his previous season high of 56 percent. Making life difficult for the Wolfpack, Conwell had unlimited range. On multiple occasions late in the shot clock, he would casually drain a three from distance. With defenders catching on to his range, Conwell took it into his own hands, driving downhill, making layups, and shooting seven free throws.

“I’m a multi-dimensional player. Getting to the paint, finding my teammates, and making plays downhill, it just opens up the game for everybody. It’s something I tried to focus on coming into the game, being aggressive and going downhill. It helped everybody out today,” said Conwell.

There may never be a duo performance like tonight’s, but it is a sign of good things to come.

As Louisville enters the final weeks of the season, its two leading scorers have built a newfound confidence and swagger. The Cardinals travel to Texas on Saturday to face off against Baylor, before staying in-state to take on SMU.

Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) laughs with Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) in the first half at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville February 9, 2026. © Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Our premium community forums

A full year of access to The Athletic

Get a fast start on finding out breaking news and behind-the-scenes details

In-depth Louisville basketball and football analysis

On3 and Rivals national membership

Join the discussion at Cardinal Sports.