Mikel Brown Jr. & Ryan Conwell to participate in NBA Combine

Louisville basketball guards Mikel Brown Jr. and Ryan Conwell have been invited to participate in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine beginning on Sunday.

The NBA Draft Combine will take place from May 10-17 in Chicago with over 70 prospects invited to compete.

The true freshman Brown averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game in 21 games. The 6-foot-5 point guard missed large portions of the season due to a back injury, but still earned Third Team All-ACC and All-Rookie Team honors.

Brown was named the National AP Player of the Week, Naismith Trophy Player of the Week and ACC Player and Rookie of the Week in mid-February for his 45-point, record-breaking performance against NC State and a 29-point, six-assist game against Baylor. His nine 20-point games are the most by any Louisville freshman in a single season, and he led the Cards in scoring on nine occasions.



He is a projected top-10 pick in the NBA Draft on June 23. ESPN’s Jeremy Woo currently projects Brown selected eighth overall to the Dallas Mavericks.

Conwell was Louisville’s leading scorer at 18.8 points per game and was efficient at 34.5 percent from 3 and 40.8 percent from the floor. As a Second Team All-ACC selection, the senior started in 34 games for the Cardinals.

The Indianapolis, Ind., native grew up attending U of L games at the Yum! Center. He played center with his grandfather, and by the year’s end, he knocked down 112 3-pointers on the year and was one of the most prolific shooters in the country. Conwell spent every year of his college career at another university, starting at USF, then moving to Indiana State and Xavier.

Louisville has had 77 NBA Draft picks in the program’s history, with 20 players playing in the NBA over the last 11 years. Thirteen Cardinals have been selected in the Top 10 of the NBA Draft.