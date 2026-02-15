Mikel Brown Jr. stays hot, shows off defensive instincts against Baylor

Late in the game, Mikel Brown Jr. found himself on an island against Tounde Yessoufou and showed what makes him so dynamic to deal with, crossing over past him for a left-handed floater off the glass.

Coming off one of the greatest performances in Louisville history, Brown Jr. followed his 45-point explosion against NC State with another high-level performance, leading the Cardinals to an 82-71 victory over the Baylor Bears.

He had it going all night, as he finished with 29 points, six assists, three rebounds, and five steals. He shot the ball very well from the field, as he went 8-for-14 from the field, 4-of-5 from three, and knocked down all nine of his free-throw attempts.

The highly-touted guard has started to find his footing as of late and “never got discouraged, never panicked,” said Pat Kelsey in regards to his recovery process.

Throughout the struggles and the up-and-down performances, Brown Jr. has stayed the course and has “grown in so many ways,” according to Kelsey. He went on to add that he’s a “great teammate, phenomenal kid. I’m just really proud of his growth.”

Offensive performance

This game was an indicator of how special he can be with the ball in his hands and when he is firing on all cylinders. In terms of his scoring repertoire, Brown Jr. showed his dynamic shot-creation and shotmaking ability.

As a shooter, the freshman guard knocked down catch-and-shoot jumpers from deep and made defenders pay for going under screens against him with his pull-up jumper.

He also finished efficiently at the rim through contact and used his floater when he couldn’t get all the way to the rim. He took advantage of isolation scenarios against forwards, using his speed and handle to break down defenders and create pathways to the rim.

As a playmaker, it was more of a mixed bag, but he still showed his upside in this capacity. When he’s drilling jumpers from deep, he leverages his shooting gravity into paint touches and open looks for his teammates on the perimeter. He did this on numerous occasions, but he also has to cut down the turnovers.

Sometimes he can try to make the homerun play or will drive off one foot, leading to sloppy turnovers that can lead to transition opportunities for the opponent. He ended the game with six turnovers, which made his assist-to-turnover ratio 1:1 in the contest.

Defensive performance

Even though he had some struggles when switching onto forwards throughout the game, Brown Jr. displayed some savvy defensive instincts throughout. The 6-foot-5 guard dug on drives and jumped passing lanes, which led to five steals in total. A handful of these steals also generated transition opportunities that the Cardinals where the Cardinals were able to utilize to their advantage.

Brown is the first Louisville freshman to have five steals in a game since Edgar Sosa back in 2006-07.

Louisville will stay in Texas and the Dallas area to face SMU and the Mustangs on Tuesday, February 17th at 7 pm ET.

Mikel Brown Jr. vs. Baylor, Photo Creds: LM Otero | AP Photo

