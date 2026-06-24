Mikel Brown Jr. taken by Brooklyn Nets with No. 6 pick in 2026 NBA Draft

Louisville freshman point guard Mikel Brown Jr. is now the highest-drafted Cardinal into the NBA since 1991.

Brown was taken by the Brooklyn Nets as the No. 6-overall selection in Tuesday night’s first round. Donovan Mitchell was the last Louisville player to be taken in the lottery, being drafted with the No. 13 overall pick in 2017, and 502 native Felton Spencer is the last Card to be taken as high as sixth.

Stats: 21 G, 29.2 min, 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 3.1 turnovers, 1.2 steals Splits: 41.0 FG% – 34.4 3-PT% (2.6 /G) – 84.4 FT%

The last U of L player to be drafted was David Johnson (RD 2, pick 47) in 2021. Fourteen Cardinals have now been selected in the Top 10 of the NBA Draft. Brown is the program’s 78th pick in history.

Brown, a 6-foot-5 20-year-old from Orlando, Florida, had a funky freshman season in the Ville. He missed significant time in December and January with a back injury, as well as ACC and NCAA Tournament play in March, but when he was on the floor, it was clear that Louisville was another team. With him, Pat Kelsey’s team only lost three games, all of which were on the road. A former five-star recruit in the 2026 class, Brown committed to Louisville as one of the highest prospects in school history, actually announcing he would be coming to Louisville during a timeout of a Jan. 1, 2025, win over UNC at the Yum! Center. The injury kept both Brown and Louisville from reaching their 2026 goals, but he still earned ACC All-Rookie and All-ACC Third Team honors for his campaign.

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The freshman recorded nine 20-point games for the Cards, the most by any Louisville freshman in a single season in program history, and Brown wound up leading Louisville in scoring on nine occasions. His 45 points against NC State tied the single-game scoring record in Louisville program history (Wes Unseld) and the ACC-freshman scoring record (Cooper Flagg). He was named National AP Player of the Week, Naismith Trophy Player of the Week, and ACC Player and Rookie of the Week for the performance against the Wolfpack. Brown also proved to be a capable passer at the college level, leading the Cardinals in assists in 16 of his 21 appearances. He has some of the best vision in the 2026 NBA Draft Class.

Brown measured 6’3.5 barefoot and 190 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 6-foot-7.5 wingspan and 8-foot-9.5 standing reach, all excellent.

The Brooklyn Nets last made the playoffs in 2023, and Brown is the highest pick for the franchise since Derrick Favors (2010).