Mikel Brown Jr. to miss NCAA Tournament’s opening weekend

After missing the final two games of the regular season with a back injury and both of Louisville’s games in the ACC Tournament, Cardinals point guard Mikel Brown Jr. has been ruled out of the opening two rounds of March Madness.

6-seeded Louisville will play 11-seeded South Florida at 1:30 PM EST on Thursday in Buffalo, New York. The winner will get the winner of Michigan State and North Dakota State for Saturday’s Round of 32.

Brown would also be unavailable for Saturday’s contest.

The Cardinals originally sat the freshman for the final four games of the season in hopes that he would be ready for the beginning of the NCAA Tournament, but that is not the case. Louisville already played a month-plus stretch of the season without Brown, as it was the same back injury that kept him out from December to January.

Louisville is 7-5 this season with Brown out of the lineup and has won four of the last five games without him.

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“He’s made great progress,” Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey said in Monday’s press conference. “The number one priority for everybody on this team this weekend…was getting guys healthy.”

“He made great progress last week, and we’ll see how the next couple days of practice go.”

Things have, obviously, changed in the days since then.

The 6-foot-5 point guard was recently named All-ACC Third Team and to the league’s All-Rookie Team after averaging 18.2 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game through 21 appearances.

Here’s what Brown had to say in the locker room: https://t.co/VyZpa1kOhf pic.twitter.com/5YBFtT99WA — Brooks Holton (@brooksHolton) March 18, 2026

South Florida went 25-8 under first-year head coach Bryan Hodgson en route to an American Conference Championship in both the regular season and conference tournament. The Bulls don’t have many notable wins outside of conference, but they did play NCAA Tournament teams like Alabama and VCU tough and only lost by eight at Oklahoma State.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) on the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

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