Mikel Brown makes NBA debut; Ryan Conwell has another big game

Louisville basketball alums were among a jam-packed Monday night NBA Summer League slate, with four former Cardinals taking to the court.

The most notable news of the night came from the final day of the California Classic in Sacramento as Mikel Brown Jr., made his debut with the Brooklyn Nets.

Having been selected sixth in last month’s NBA Draft, Brown did not play in the Nets’ first two Summer League games but was in the starting lineup Monday night as Brooklyn faced the Golden State Warriors Blue. He played 19 minutes in a 100-79 win for the Nets.

In his debut, Brown shot 36 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.

The former Louisville point guard finished the night with 10 points as one of five double-digit scorers for Brooklyn.

In addition to his scoring, Brown flashed his passing ability as the guard tallied four assists on the night.

Also seeing action in the California Classic Summer League on Monday night were former Louisville basketball stars Ryan Conwell and J’Vonne Hadley with the Miami Heat.

The Cardinal duo were in the starting lineup for a third consecutive game this summer with Miami, and Conwell had another huge game.

Leading the way for the Heat in a 95-85 win over the Golden State Warriors Gold, Conwell netted a game-high 26 points. He shot 57 percent from the field and 44 percent from three-point range, cashing in on four of his nine three-point shots. The guard added five rebounds and four assists to his stat line.

Hadley was a leader for the Heat in the frontcourt as he grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, which included six on the defensive end. He also scored seven points, dished out two assists, and recorded a single block and steal.

In Salt Lake City, Isaac McKneely suited up for his second game of the summer with the Atlanta Hawks. In an 82-77 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, McKneely came off the bench to play 18 minutes. He ended the night with eight points, four rebounds, and one assist.

McKneely and the Hawks will be back in action tomorrow night on the final day of the Salt Lake City summer league. All four players, as well as Chucky Hepburn with the Toronto Raptors, will be in action during the NBA’s summer league in Las Vegas, which gets underway on Thursday.