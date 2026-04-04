Louisville’s Mouhamed Camara plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Louisville redshirt freshman wing Mouhamed Camara plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, sources tell Cardinal Sports.

Camara has four years of eligibility remaining after never suiting up for the Cards.

The 6-foot-8 athlete originally joined the Cardinals last offseason after coming over from the NBA Academy in Africa. Hailing from Dakar, Senegal, Camara has represented his country at FIBA events such as AfroBasket. A member of the NBA Academy Africa since 2022, Camara averaged 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.8 steals, and 2.5 blocks per game in the year before joining the U of L.

The past two NBA Drafts have featured players who came from the academy. Former Duke center Khaman Maluach was selected in 2025, and Ulrich Chomche the year before.

It was the expectation that Camara would take a year to learn the game at the college level, but his frame, athleticism, and instincts certainly look like they’ll translate.

“He can guard every position on the floor and disrupts both on the ball and at the rim. He has great tools and a mindset that craves coaching, which will allow him to develop quickly,” Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey said when they added Camara to the roster.

Camara seemed to be one of the higher-upside and more intriguing prospects that Louisville has signed under Kelsey, but another who will likely leave the program with question marks. He is now the third Cardinal to announce their plans to enter the transfer portal, joining teammates Khani Rooths and Sananda Fru.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on April 7 and closes on April 21. Players do not have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

Louisville basketball 2026 offseason roster tracker