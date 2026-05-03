Nation's top center Obinna Ekezie Jr. commits to Louisville, will reclassify

Obinna Ekezie Jr. spent some of his childhood in Louisville, and now he’s returning to his home city to play for the Cardinals.

On Sunday, the five-star center announced his commitment to Louisville and head coach Pat Kelsey, as well as his plans to reclassify from 2027 to 2026.

Ekezie will be eligible to play in a Cards uniform next year and is now the lone member of Louisville’s 2026 high school recruiting class.

“I chose Louisville because it has everything I need in terms of winning and development,” Ekezie told On3’s Joe Tipton. “I have a great opportunity to develop and showcase my game at both the 4 and 5 alongside Flory Bidunga. Louisville already feels like home to me and we’re going to be an incredibly competitive team. We’re striving to win a National Championship.”

Last week, Ekezie was in town for an official visit and later announced his top-5 list, which included Maryland, Arkansas, BYU, and Kentucky. He ultimately chose the Cardinals over the Razorbacks and Terrapins. The 7-foot, 215-pound center ranks as the No. 2 overall and No. 1 center in the 2027 class, but his ranking will now be updated.

Ekezie, the son of an NBA Veteran, spent his eighth-grade year in Louisville, but eventually landed at Prolific Prep in California for High School. Prolific relocated to Florida about a year ago, which is when Ekezie transferred to Southeastern Prep. As a junior this past winter, the big man averaged 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in 31 games. Southeastern finished the year ranked 6th nationally.

He’s now the third center set to join next year’s roster. Kansas transfer and reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Flory Bidunga and 7-foot-5 in-state native Gabe Dynes are two of the most effective rim protectors in the country, and now, with Ekezie’s versatile skillset, he’ll fit as the perfect understudy. Louisville has also added Iowa transfer forward Alvaro Folgueiras to next year’s transfer class.

With the addition of Ekezie Kelsey and staff have nine scholarships filled for next year’s roster.

Brief scouting report (4/24): “Ekezie is an elite rim protector and lob threat, who is still mastering his skills on the perimeter. From a physical perspective, he stands out for his age, allowing him to overpower smaller defenders in the post. However, he could benefit from another year of weight and strength training to be as impactful in high-major college basketball. Ekezie’s physicality must improve, but from an around-the-rim — rebounding, blocking, dunking — standpoint, it doesn’t get much better at his age level. He possesses excellent touch, timing, and feel, all of which are instinctual to him.”