NBA Draft: Scouting Ryan Conwell

The 2026 NBA Draft is this week, and two Louisville Cardinals are expected to hear their names called. In this primer series, we’ll cover both prospects, analyzing their seasons with the Cards and projecting their futures in the NBA. Previously: Mikel Brown Jr., now Ryan Conwell.

Ryan Conwell — SG, 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, 22 Y/O, Indianapolis, Indiana Consensus: top-40 selection (early second round) Stats: 34 G, 30.9 min, 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 turnovers, 1.1 steals Splits: 40.8 FG% – 34.5 3-PT% (2.6 /G) – 83.2 FT%

Ryan Conwell spent each of his four years of college in a different city, in a different conference, and on a different team with a different head coach. It’s telling of the modern state of college athletics, but even more telling of Conwell’s steadiness and consistency over the course of his career.

The Pike HS (Ind.) product started all but 11 games over the course of his four years. All of his appearances off the bench came as a freshman at South Florida, and from that season on, Conwell averaged at least 16.5 points and 2.5 assists while shooting 38.8 percent from beyond the arc. That kind of production in three different offensive systems is likely one of the reasons he’s risen on the draft boards entering this week’s NBA Draft. But because of his age and some of the limitations we’ll get to, there’s a ceiling to what he’s going to be able to do at the next level.

Strengths

Conwell was born to score. The lefty is stocky, built a little bit like a running back; he can bounce off defenders on his drives and use his strength to attack the rim. He’s got really good balance mixed with quickness and agility, which helps him weave and cut in and out of traffic. Because he’s not an above-the-rim athlete, Conwell has to get creative to finish, and he improved over the course of his career at drawing fouls and finding unique ways to score at the basket. He shot a very impressive 57.3% at the rim with Louisville. As a handler, Conwell is capable of operating the pick-and-roll, and by his senior year, was a more-than-comfortable self-creator. He’s got a tight dribble, is best going to his left and is a really strong driver. The shotmaking is also attractive to NBA scouts. Conwell has made 99+ 3s in each of his last three years in college, showing consistent ability to make long-range shots off the catch and the dribble. As a senior, he had 16 games of 4+ made 3s.

Weaknesses

Because Conwell is not a high-achieving athlete, he relies on his craft, strength, and shotmaking to score. He does have good north-to-south speed, but almost always threatens as a driver because of his bulk and physicality. There are times when this can lead to some out-of-control drives and decision-making. Oftentimes, he’ll get stuck in the lane surrounded by defenders, and because he doesn’t have the physical tools to make a play, it ends up as a forced shot or wild pass. I was also a bit surprised by Conwell’s issues off the ball defensively this winter. He showed a lack of concentration at times and seemed to have a ‘push to start’ level of focus when defending. With his strength, Conwell has upside as a one-on-one defender, but at Louisville, he also showed he could be a little reckless on the ball, racking up fouls and taking too many risks.

My take

I love Ryan’s confidence and self-belief. I think it shines through in the way he plays, and that kind of determination is a match with what a lot of teams are looking for in the older college-aged guards available in the second round. They want dudes who will take and make shots and are eager to compete for rotational time.

He was asked to do a lot of the lead ball-handling for Louisville when Mikel Brown Jr. (NBA Draft guide here) was out with a back injury, and he remained as effective as a scorer despite struggling defensively because of it. In an off-ball role where he can be on the perimeter in catch-and-shoot situations and attack off closeouts and switches seems ideal at the next level. His NBA career will hinge on his playmaking, IQ, and necessary defensive improvements.

Also, as I began with, Conwell’s consistency and proven adaptability over the course of his college career, learning new systems, playing on new teams, and with new coaches, will help his appeal. He finds a way, whether it’s making a roster, driving to the rim, or reaching double figures; Conwell’s determined.

I like a Desmond Bane comparison here (another Indiana kid). Bane is bigger and the better defender of the two, but coming into the league, both were high-volume, high-percentage 3-point shooters who could also create, but were athletically limited.