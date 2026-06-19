NBA Draft: Scouting Mikel Brown Jr.

The 2026 NBA Draft is less than a week away, and two Louisville Cardinals, Mikel Brown Jr. and Ryan Conwell, are expected to hear their names called. In this primer series, we’ll cover both prospects, analyzing their seasons with the Cards and projecting their futures in the NBA. I’ll have some fun with this one.

Mikel Brown Jr. — PG, 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, 20 Y/O, Orlando, Florida Consensus: top-10 selection Stats: 21 G, 29.2 min, 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 3.1 turnovers, 1.2 steals Splits: 41.0 FG% – 34.4 3-PT% (2.6 /G) – 84.4 FT%

Mikel Brown Jr. was Louisville basketball in 2025-26. Argue with me if you want, and legacy questions aside, but Kelsey’s team was completely different when he was on versus off the floor. Whether we liked it or not, Louisville’s season was always going to live and die by the freshman. That’s how many chips the Cards put into his talent.

With the freshman point guard, the Cardinals looked like a Final Four threat capable of getting hot at the right time and winning a few in March if things broke right. Instead, Brown was absent when Louisville needed its star the most, and he missed the final six games of the season with a lingering back injury, including the round of 32 loss to Michigan State. The truth is, the Cards lost only five games when Brown played, all on the road and against NCAA Tournament teams.

Louisville’s backcourt and the over-reliance it had on Brown were a talking point for a majority of the season, and that’s not something we can blame him for. He was the Cards’ engine. With him, the offense went; without him, it didn’t.

Strengths

Brown’s on-ball creativity and well-roundedness on the offensive end stand out above all. He’s a polished handler with good vision mixed with size. A fluid mover in transition and the half-court, with twitchy athleticism, Brown can elevate above the rim with ease on drives. This also draws a ton of fouls, over 6.1 /40 mins at the U of L. Good pick-and-roll operator, knows how to play with traditional rim-running big man and within a system. And lastly, of course, Brown has dynamic shotmaking ability from the perimeter with range that will project to the NBA.

Weaknesses

Brown struggles with his shot selection and can get out of rhythm as a result. As his game matures, his overall feel and sense of himself within the game will improve. Brown’s overconfidence can be a weakness at times, causing him to force the issue and it can get his team in a hole. He must become a more in-control driver; there are too many flailing drives for my liking, and his floater was a point of emphasis off the floor but never seemed to improve in-game. Defensively, there is room for growth. He struggled to maintain a physical defensive presence against older guards. His defensive resistance and strength improvements will be key, but, instinctually speaking, he’s ahead of the game. Brown can read passing lanes and uses his athleticism and length to pressure the basketball if the matchup allows.

My take

The first time I saw Brown in person, the Cards’ exhibition against Kansas, I was reminded of Tyrese Haliburton. Size, length, full-floor vision as a passer, mixed with a threatening 3-point shot/shotmaking ability and a PG1 handle. There’s an overall smoothness and confidence that oozes when he’s got the ball in his hands. Truly an edge-of-the-seat prospect. Had it not been for the back injury, Brown would likely be the top point guard taken in next week’s draft. I think Illinois’ Keaton Wagler and Arkansas’ Darius Acuff Jr. were able to prove their consistency over the course of their entire seasons, also playing and making it count in March — that’s what has them mocked ahead of Brown. In terms of potential and overall pro ceiling, it’s hard not to think of Brown as 2026’s best PG.

Brown has the above-the-rim pop and athleticism that Haliburton doesn’t, making the freshman a better prospect out of college. It also seems like forever ago, but Brown’s time overseas playing for USA Basketball and playing well has helped him gain favor with NBA Lottery teams. Brown has worked out twice for the Brooklyn Nets, with the Jazz, Raptors, Bucks, Hawks, and Clippers all coming to see him. He is a green room invite and will be present when his name is called.

Brown measured 6’3.5 barefoot and 190 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 6-foot-7.5 wingspan and 8-foot-9.5, all excellent for a 20-year-old point guard.