Obituary: The 2025 Louisville football season

Typically, something that starts with “in memorium” or “obituary” is preceded by a death. Well, the Louisville football program is still very much alive in the year 2025. The Cards earned a ninth win, for the third consecutive season under head coach Jeff Brohm — something that hasn’t happened at Louisville since 2012-14. And in a little over a week, the transfer portal will officially open, and Brohm will be in the market for a new quarterback and key difference-makers on both sides of the football. Louisville’s time in South Florida was hampered by an outside swirl of rumors and speculation. Still, after the beans have been baked, it’s the Cardinals that head into the winter with momentum and an offseason full of big game-hunting and spending ahead. There will be more than enough time to focus on what’s ahead for this program; what there isn’t time for is reflection. In the few days following the Boca Raton Bowl win, I’ve gotten the opportunity to do so. The Louisville football program needs no resuscitation in 2026, but the 2025 season is officially dead.