Offseason position preview: Cornerback

Louisville has a lot to replace at the cornerback position. After a great 2025, the Cardinals needed to bring in new talent through the transfer portal and incoming freshmen.

With only one key returnee, there is little corner experience on the roster. With three incoming transfers and a couple of true freshmen, there are still questions about whether Louisville did enough to replace last year’s production. Jabari Mack, Justin Agu, Rodney Johnson, and Nigel Williams have moved on from the program after locking down opposing wide receivers all year.

Tayon Holloway looks to build off his breakout season and will be paired with Kentucky transfer DJ Waller. These two faces have a lot to prove, but cornerbacks coach Steve Ellis has a track record of turning great potential into big-time players.

2025 recap

Similar to this upcoming season, Louisville had to replace a lot heading into 2025. The Cardinals saw the departure of fourth-round draft pick Quincy Riley, along with the graduation of Corey Thornton and Tahveon Nicholson. Hitting the portal hard, head coach Jeff Brohm did what he does best.

This new cornerback room played exceptionally well. Louisville finished the year allowing 188.8 passing yards per game, good for 25th in the nation. Their 10.14 yards per completion was also highly ranked, and they secured 14 interceptions on the season. In the Cardinals’ biggest win of the season, they had four interceptions over No. 2 Miami.

Holloway helped lead this group. He entered his junior season with 35 career tackles but managed to get 42 in 2025. He also tied for the most pass deflections on the team with five and added two interceptions. Securing both of those picks against in-state rival Kentucky, Holloway has big expectations entering next season.

Mack was the other starter who saw success in his lone year in Louisville. Totaling 34 tackles, a pair of interceptions, and two pass deflections, Mack performed at a high level last season.

Helping carry the weight were Agu, Johnson, and Williams. They didn’t see the most important snaps, but combined for 18 tackles and 3 pass deflections on the year. All having veteran experience, they did a solid job stepping in when needed.

Louisville brings in a few players to help its lost depth, but it will be significantly inexperienced.

New faces

Louisville welcomes Elon transfer Brycen Scott, Texas transfer Santana Wilson, and Waller to this position group. Scott and Waller have each played 20 games in their career while Santana has only seen action in two. With none of them having much experience due to age and injuries, this room is young.

Waller has had the most impressive career to date. Playing in 11 games as a freshman for Michigan back when they won the national championship in 2023, he later transferred to Kentucky. Missing the last four games in 2024, he only played in two games last season. When healthy, Waller has extreme upside. His 26 tackles and four pass deflections in three years give little credit to the amount of skill he possesses.

Scott was a much-needed late addition to this portal class. Not playing much his freshman season, Scott backed that up with 35 tackles and seven pass deflections last year. This tremendous production came at the FCS level but still earned him the highest rating out of the bunch.

Coming from Texas, Wilson sat behind some elite talent. Coming out of high school as a highly ranked prospect, Wilson didn’t see game time until his second year in college. Recording one tackle in his short career, there is no guessing at what type of production he will bring to Louisville.

The Cardinals also welcome Jaydin Broadaux and Kris Brunson to the fold. Being the lone freshman amongst an already young group, they could be seeing playing time early. Bordeaux is the highest-ranked recruit in Louisville’s 2026 class. Sitting inside the top 200 nationally, he has the skills to play in every contest this season. Brunson doesn’t hold as many expectations, being ranked 134th at his position.

Projections

Coach Ellis has always done a tremendous job developing his corners. Holloway saw a significant uptick in production after just one year in Louisville. This positive formula could be what these young players need in this group.

Waller easily slides into a starting role after an offseason of regaining health. Being the second most experienced player in the room, he will be relied on heavily. Waller has proved his skills are elite, but he needs to be able to stay on the field for a full season.

Scott and Wilson are young but will be thrown into the fire. Scott would’ve led Louisville in pass deflections last season, but is making a jump in level of competition. Wilson is a breakout candidate after not showcasing what he can truly bring to a program at his prior stop.

Other than Holloway, Antonio Harris is the only returning corner who has the potential to see the field. Having played his only action against Eastern Kentucky on special teams, he will need a big sophomore year jump.

Louisville has a strong safety group that features versatility. Players like Tennessee transfer Kaleb Beasly and Ole Miss transfer TJ Banks are more than capable of stepping up in coverage if needed.

This inexperienced group will take time to figure it all out. Every player has shown potential but needs to put it all together at the highest level.

Depth chart projection

Starters

CB1 – Tayon Holloway

CB2 – DJ Waller

Other

Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (25) celebrates with his teammates after his interception against Kentucky in the second half Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Cards were rolling 27-0 through the fourth quarter. © Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

