Offseason position preview: Defensive line

The Louisville defensive line has its glaring strengths and weaknesses after a big transfer portal haul.

As the edge group is among the strongest in the country, questions arise about the unit’s interior.

The Cardinals lost much of their depth on the defensive line while keeping their stars. Along with the return of running back Isaac Brown, edge-rusher Clev Lubin decided to stick around. He will be paired with another big-time returnee, AJ Green, to create one of the best duos in the nation. This positive news comes crashing down when looking at who will play between the star edge-rushers.

The loss of Louisville’s top-5 defensive tackles tested head coach Jeff Brohm’s capabilities in the portal. Securing enough depth to play with the many young faces, this group is a mixed bag of talent.

2025 recap

One of the bright spots from last season was the defensive line. Louisville averaged 2.38 sacks per game, good for 36th in the nation. This explosive line did well pressuring opposing quarterbacks and helped cause 14 interceptions on the year.

Led by Lubin and Green, the Cardinals also saw a breakout season from Rutgers transfer Wesley Bailey. This trio combined for 18.5 sacks and 60 percent of the team’s total.

Lubin was the most productive out of the group. Ranking inside the top-25 for sacks in the country, Louisville hit the jackpot by bringing in the former Coastal Carolina player. In only his second season playing division-one football, Lubin had the 7th most sacks for any junior in the country. He not only led Louisville in sacks but was also first in tackles for loss.

Stopping the run was another strength for this defensive line. Louisville allowed 114.3 rushing yards per game in 2025, good for 23rd in the nation. Starting defensive tackles Rene Konga and Jordan Guerard combined for 56 tackles and clogged running holes.

Konga was recently named the 98th overall player from last season according to PFF after having 29 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and an outstanding 5 pass deflections. Listed at 300 pounds, he tied for the most pass deflections on the team with two defensive backs.

Depth pieces Denzel Lowrey, Justin Beadles, and Jerry Lawson all did well at defensive tackle, but won’t be with the program next season. With so many departures on the line, Louisville frantically searched for replacements this offseason.

New faces

After the return of Lubin and Green, Louisville looked all set at the edge rusher position. This changed after UNC transfer Tyler Thompson signed with the Cardinals. Thompson will replace Bailey after finishing with 26 tackles, seven sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles last season. He is ranked as the 54th best transfer in the nation according to On3.

To go along with Thompson, Louisville brought in former Kentucky twins Jerod and Jacob Smith. The brother duo both stand at 6 feet 4 and were ranked as four-star prospects in the 2024 class. Jerod has seen the field much more than his brother, appearing in all 12 games last year, securing 27 tackles, five tackles for loss, and a sack. Both having SEC experience and multiple years of eligibility remaining, they will immediately be important depth pieces on defense.

To replace that hole at the defensive tackle position, coach Brohm brought in Purdue transfer Demeco Kennedy, Houston transfer Joshua Donald, Miami transfer Daylen Russell, and Eastern Kentucky transfer Tommy Ziesmer.

Kennedy is ranked 145th at the defensive line position, which is the highest of the group. His 21 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks were all career highs through his second year of collegiate football.

Donald was removed from football last year, but performed at a high level playing for Appalachian State a couple of seasons ago. Russell only recorded six tackles in his two years playing for the Hurricanes, while Ziesmer played at the FCS level last season.

Louisville’s lone incoming freshman on the line is three-star Sam Dawson. The local prospect recorded 196 tackles and 27 tackles for loss while at South Oldham High School.

Projections

As mentioned, the defensive line is split into two polar opposite groups. The edge rushers are proven stars, while everyone on the interior is looking for a breakout season.

With defensive coordinator Ron English stepping away from the team, this powerful defensive line will look a lot different in 2026. Lubin and Green are the only returning starters and are expected to perform at an All-ACC level. Thompson can be grouped at that same level of expectations to form a scary edge attack that no offense wants to see.

Kennedy and Donald get the nod at the tackle positions. Totaling 625 pounds, they will be the size this team needs up front. Not seeing game reps since 2024, Louisville doesn’t truly know what to expect from Donald, while Kennedy is more game-ready.

Behind this duo will be Ziesmer, Russell, and returnee Micah Carter. With little to no significant games played between the three, the Cardinals are hoping for someone to make a much-needed boost in their development. With concerns about how well this interior competes, the group does possess good size and is supported by a solid linebacker group behind them.

Role players like Eric Hazzard, Bailey Abercrombie, Dillon Smith, and Selah Brown are all extremely inexperienced. If injuries pile up, these names might be called on to step up.

Depth chart projection

Other

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) celebrates his tackle of Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) in the first half at L&N Stadium Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (© Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

