Offseason position preview: Linebacker

Louisville is coming off a strong year at the linebacker position. Despite the departure of its leading tackler, the Cardinals experience little turnover in this group.

It will be difficult getting used to TJ Quinn not suiting up every Saturday. After leading the team in tackles for three consecutive years, there are some big shoes to fill. His impact will be hard to replicate, but Louisville has returning star power to do the job. Headlined by Stanquan Clark, TJ Capers, and Antonio Watts, this group has a great experience manning the defense. Impacted by injuries last season, a healthy offseason will be beneficial for a successful 2026.

With the expected top-three linebackers next season being returnees, head coach Jeff Brohm didn’t need to fill up new roster spots with transfers.

2025 recap

Louisville gave up 21.15 points per game last season, good for 38th in the nation. Fueled by an electric defensive line, the linebacker group also stood out. Giving up 303.1 yards per game, ranking 16th in the country, this defense did well fortifying the line and not giving up big plays.

Quinn was the workhorse for this Ron English-led squad. He finished 2025 as a third-team All-ACC nominee with 95 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, four pass deflections, and two interceptions. Having the most experience on this team, Louisville will be without its key leader next season.

Kalib Perry is another veteran moving on from the program. Beginning his career at Tennessee, he made an immediate impact for the Cardinals. In his lone year at Louisville, Perry had 55 tackles, only behind Quinn for most in the linebacker room.

Clark, Capers, and Watts all had up-and-down campaigns in 2026. Clark experienced a significant leg injury that only allowed him to see action in five games after ranking second in tackles in 2024. Watts also suffered a season-ending knee injury in the final few weeks, but reached career highs in sacks, interceptions, and forced fumbles. Capers was waiting to live up to his high school ranking after only recording six tackles in two seasons. Last year, he did just that, securing 46 tackles and a game-sealing interception against No. 2 Miami.

New faces

Familiar faces are a common theme with this linebacker group. The Cardinals welcome back Benjamin Perry after a brief stop in Southern California. The UCLA transfer only appeared in one game last season, but his reunion with Louisville has great expectations. From 2021-2024, Perry saw action in 43 games for the Cardinals and tallied 132 tackles and 8 pass deflections. Ranked just inside the top 2,000 transfers, this is a very underrated depth piece acquisition.

Fellow new faces include freshman Taj Powell and Brady Ballert. Powell was a late addition to this group after flipping his commitment from West Virginia. He displays great size and speed for the position. Ballert is one of the lower-rated prospects in the group of freshmen, but could be a nice developmental piece in this room.

With only one incoming transfer and two true freshmen joining this team, Louisville will mainly rely on its returning veterans.

Projections

There is no doubt that Louisville is stacked at linebacker next season. Clark, Watts, and Capers form a great trio that will get the majority of snaps. With questions surrounding who would return, it was a big boost this offseason to see the return of all three.

After returning towards the end of last season, Clark’s injury doesn’t seem to be anything to lose sleep over. He can easily return to his full potential and have a rebound year, propelling him into the NFL draft conversation.

The recovery of Watts’ knee injury will be a significant headline to monitor this offseason. His production was through the rough, causing turnovers and making big-time plays when it mattered most. If he can return to form, he is in for another strong season.

Capers and Perry are also reliable options. Having played significant snaps between the two, this depth will prove its worth when starters need rest. Behind them is a lot of young talent that Louisville will be trying to mix into the rotation.

Depth chart projection

Starters

MLB – Stanquan Clark

WLB – TJ Capers

LB/S – Antonio Watts

Other

© Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

