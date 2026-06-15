Pat Kelsey, Cards have eyes on 2028 5-star Yann Kamagate

Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey was in the front row at this weekend’s Section 7 basketball event in Mesa, Arizona. Over 176 teams from 11 states were represented, drawing hundreds of college coaches.

Most notably on the floor, Louisville’s head coach saw 2028 five-star prospect Yann Kamagate from St. Francis (Calif.). The U of L has yet to offer the class’s fifth-ranked prospect and third-ranked center, but the 7-footer already holds scholarship offers from USC, UCLA, Arizona, Houston, Nebraska, Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, and Indiana.

Louisville’s staff has already seen Kamagate several times, including in last week’s NBAPA Top 100 camp, where Rivals’ Jamie Shaw gave him the camp MVP.

“Kamagate’s athleticism and his frame set him apart,” said Shaw. “The way he moves, as a 7-footer, simply is not matched among his peers at this camp. Just presence had a huge impact on the game. He will need to continue adding weight, but when he gets the ball heading toward the rim or around the basket, he was difficult to contain. And then the defensive aspect he brings was very impactful. His arc of disruption spanned from under the basket to closing out on jump shots. He can slide his feet switch down a lineup over the course of a half-court play. It is truly unique what Kamagate can do defensively. The top-5 prospect finished his first game of the day with an impactful 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 blocks.”

Playing for the Compton Magic on the 17U Adidas 3SSB Circuit, Kamagate has averaged 13.9 points and 10.4 rebounds in his first two sessions, where his team sits undefeated with an 8-0 record this summer.

Kelsey’s efforts in the 2028 recruiting class are just getting started. The Cardinals have shown interest in five-star Colton Hiller and top-30 guard Michai White, but with Louisville’s recent emphasis on the frontcourt in the transfer portal and high school recruiting cycle this spring, the Cards are looking at Kamagate as one of the best center prospects in the country regardless of age.

Recruits have been paying close attention to the Cardinals’ system under Kelsey and how the program is developing 5-star talent like Mikel Brown Jr. and Obinna Ekezie.

Next up for Kamagate and likely Louisville’s staff on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit and the trail is Session III in Texas from July 8-12. Junior 3SSB Nationals in Rock Hill, South Carolina, are at the end of June.

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