Pat Kelsey, Louisville players discuss summer workouts and 2026 offseason

For the first time since the end of the 2025-26 Louisville basketball season, Pat Kelsey and players spoke with the media Monday morning.

Kelsey touched on the three incoming freshmen (Isaac Ellis, Boyuan Zhang, and Obinna Ekezie Jr.), Karter Knox‘s health, the importance of the staff additions, and guard Adrian Wooley‘s return for his junior season.

Cardinals, Wooley and Knox, as well as top-ranked transfers Flory Bidunga and Jackson Shelstad, also came on the podium.