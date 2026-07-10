Pat Kelsey sends strong message to five-star PG Reese Alston in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – While many college coaches spent the opening day of the July evaluation period in Las Vegas for the Nike EYBL stop, Louisville basketball coach Pat Kelsey made a different statement.

Kelsey headed to the Henrico Sports & Events Center to watch one of his top priorities in the Class of 2027: five-star point guard Reese Alston.

And the message wasn’t lost on Alston.

“It shows me a lot,” Alston said. “Coming to a Puma event all the way in Richmond when teams are in Bryan and in Las Vegas shows his truthfulness, how much he wants me and his trust in me.”

Kelsey was one of only two head coaches watching courtside, joining LSU coach Will Wade, as Alston led Cooz Elite to a 68-48 victory over SMB17U at the Puma NXTPro 16 event. First-year U of L assistant coach Sean Dixon joined Kelsey courtside.

“He wants to put the ball in my hands from day one and let me take over the team,” Alston said of Kelsey.

The 6-foot-3 Houston, Tx., Second Baptist standout backed up the attention with another stellar outing.

After Cooz Elite surrendered a one-point lead early in the second half, Alston took over. He scored seven straight points, added two assists and came up with a pair of steals as Cooz Elite pulled away.

“I just want to win,” Alston said. “That’s all I want to do right now. Like you said, I have proven myself enough that I am not worried about anything but winning with my guys. It’s fun playing with these guys, and I am all about winning with them.”

Alston has been a centerpiece of Louisville’s 2027 recruiting board from the beginning. He was one of the Cardinals’ first offers in the class, took an official visit in December, and has remained in regular contact with Kelsey and his staff, including assistant coach Ronnie Hamilton.

Alston was the only point guard that Louisville offered until recently, but he remains the primary target. The Cardinals have had a staff member courtside for nearly all of his games during the spring and summer evaluation periods.

“They have been very consistent,” Alston said. “I love the style they play, and coach Kelsey has said that he wants to put the ball in my hands.”

While the Cardinals are high on the list, Louisville is not the only school hot on Austin’s trail. He also mentioned Houston, LSU, N.C. State, Wichita State, and Kentucky in his recruiting process.

He said on Thursday night that he still doesn’t have any visits set, noting he was waiting until after the July evaluation periods to sit down with his parents and line up the trips.

“Just trusting the people around me,” Alston said. “I am not overwhelmed with it all because of (his parents), so I can just play, and then we’ll worry about it all.”

Alston is the son of former NBA point guard and streetball icon Rafer “Skip To My Lou” Alston.

The younger Alston is the No. 7 overall player in the Rivals Industry rankings.