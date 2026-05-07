Players Era Tournament: Louisville to participate in 16-team field over Thanksgiving

Louisville basketball is set to participate in the 16-team Players Era Tournament bracket over Thanksgiving week next season.

On Thursday, Players Era announced a new broadcast partnership with ESPN and the list of 24 men’s basketball teams competing in the winter. Teams were split into two brackets; a field of eight will compete the week before the field of 16, with both MTEs taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, and NIL funding as the prize.

Other teams in Louisville’s 16-team bracket include Maryland, Gonzaga, Baylor, St. John’s, Alabama, Iowa State, Tennessee, and the defending national champion, Michigan. Venues, matchups, dates, and tip times will be released at a later date.

“College basketball is the hottest and one of the fastest-growing sports properties in the country. The players have never been better, and record ratings for early-season college basketball reflect that. Led by top programs from multiple conferences across the sport, the teams in our field are stronger than ever. We can’t wait to bring March to November with the number one college basketball network in the world, ESPN,” Seth Berger, Players Era CEO said in a statement.

Last September, CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander reported that Pat Kelsey and Louisville signed a four-year deal with Players Era.

The Cardinals already have non-conference opponents of Baylor, Cincinnati, Kentucky, and Memphis scheduled next season.