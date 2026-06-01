Post-spring report Cards: Louisville offense

Welcome to Post-spring Louisville football “report Cards” — it’s how it sounds. We will grade each position group of Jeff Brohm’s squad as we enter the summer. Included is a “ceiling grade” - an overall projection of what that position group’s ceiling may be when the season is over. We begin with the Louisville offense. We are officially less than 100 days away from Louisville opening the season in Nashville, Tennessee, against College Football Playoff semifinalist Ole Miss. And with spring practices fully in the rearview mirror, let’s grade what we’ve seen from each Louisville football position group. The Cardinals' offense is largely revamped, bringing in three new scholarship quarterbacks and replacing top pass-catchers at wide receiver and tight end. The early word, with one of the best returning running back rooms in the country and more speed on the perimeter, is that Louisville will be a run-first team in 2026. However, that may come down to new offensive line coach Dale Williams and how his group comes together over the next three months.