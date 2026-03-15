Instant Reaction: Louisville's path to the Final Four

Year two of Pat Kelsey’s tenure at Louisville comes with a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Cardinals will square up against South Florida in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday.

Louisville finished the 2025/26 regular season 22-9. Entering the ACC Tournament as the No. 6 seed, the Cardinals knocked off SMU before Miami got its revenge in the quarterfinals, sending Louisville packing.

Louisville has won three of its previous four games, all without star freshman Mikel Brown. Intending to be ready for March Madness, this squad can’t be sleeping on the AAC champs.

Louisville’s path to the final four

Louisville is drawn to the East region, which features some of the most historic programs in the country. Littered with blue bloods, Duke, Kansas, and UCLA, this region also has premier programs like Michigan State and UConn searching for success.

First, Louisville will need to face No. 11 South Florida. Finishing with a 25-8 record, including an 11-game win streak to end the season, this team is dangerous. Averaging 88.3 points and 42.8 rebounds per game, both good for the top 10 in the nation, this has the makings of an offensive shootout. Giving up the 251st most points per game in the country, South Florida’s biggest flaw is something Louisville has continued to thrive against.

There is no question that this region will be extremely difficult for any team. If the Cardinals get it done in round one, they will take on either No. 3 Michigan State or No. 14 North Dakota State. With the Spartans already double-digit point favorites, Louisville would more than likely play Tom Izzo and his 25-win squad in the second round.

No. 2 UConn, No. 7 UCLA, No. 10 UCF, and No. 15 Furman round out the bottom half of the East region. The Huskies have won two of the past three national championships, and the Cardinals will potentially play this powerhouse in the Sweet 16. UCLA has a few familiar faces led by former Louisville assistant coach Mick Cronin and guard Skyy Clark.

Louisville won’t need to worry about the top of the East region until they reach the Elite 8. ACC foe Duke has the top overall seed in the country and will face No. 16 Sienna and potentially No. 8 Ohio State or No. 9 TCU in the second round, barring any upsets. The Rick Pitino-led No. 5 St John’s joins No. 4 Kansas as the other top overall seeds in the East region. No. 12 Northern Iowa and No. 13 CA Baptist will be heavy underdogs trying to make a Cinderella run.

There are many paths to Indianapolis. Louisville will have its work cut out for it and will need to get past a conference champion first.

Did the committee get it right?

The Cardinals hold the No. 23 overall seed in the tournament after finishing the season ranked No. 24 before losing to Miami in the ACC tournament.

Louisville is joined by fellow No. 6 seeds BYU, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Going 0-2 against these teams, they are ranked just below the Tar Heels and Volunteers in the overall ranking. Louisville had its share of encounters against No. 7 and 8 seeds, going 2-2 on the year.

Louisville is ranked No. 19 in the nation according to KenPom. No. 4 Kansas, No. 5 Wisconsin, and No. 5 Texas Tech all rank lower in KenPom but boast a higher seed than the Cardinals. The NET rankings favor Louisville even more, ranking them No. 16th in the country. This is better than No. 4 seeds Arkansas and Alabama, among others.

Metrics don’t always paint the full picture of a team’s success in the season. Louisville experienced ups and downs, but were always in the hunt for a middle-of-the-pack seed. Bracketology reports had the Cardinals projected as a No. 6 seed in 117 of 120 brackets according to Bracket Matrix.

After receiving an eight seed last year, the program’s first tournament birth since 2019, this Selection Sunday came with no surprises.