Ryan Conwell taken by Miami Heat in second round of 2026 NBA Draft

The Miami Heat have selected Louisville senior guard Ryan Conwell with the No. 37 Overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Oklahoma City Thunder originally had the pick before trading it to Miami for a pick and cash.

Yesterday, freshman point guard Mikel Brown Jr. became the highest Cardinal taken since Felton Spencer in 1990 and the first Louisville player taken in the lottery since Donovan Mitchell in 2017. This is the first time two Cards have been selected in the same draft since 2015 (Montrezl Harrell and Terry Rozier).

Stats: 34 G, 30.9 min, 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 turnovers, 1.1 steals Splits: 40.8 FG% – 34.5 3-PT% (3.3 /G) – 83.2 FT%

MORE: Ryan Conwell NBA scouting report, strengths, weaknesses, comparisons

Conwell was a second-team All-ACC selection in his only season with Louisville, starting all 34 games and scoring in double figures in 33 of them. After spending each year of his college career with a different coach and school, the 6-foot-3 and 215-pound shooting guard’s consistency stands out. Conwell started all but 11 games over his four years, and by the time he was an upperclassman, he was one of the most prolific scorers in the nation.

With the Cardinals, Conwell had 16 games of 4+ made 3s, making 112 total over the course of the winter on a steady 34.5 percent clip. He was top-15 nationally in 3-pointers made and attempted the second-most shots (325 att.) from distance of anyone in college basketball.

Originally from Pike HS in Indianapolis, Conwell began his career at South Florida, where he played a consistent role as a freshman when healthy. Then, moved on to Indiana State and Xavier. Conwell averaged at least 16.5 points and 2.5 assists while shooting a minimum of 34.5 percent from beyond the arc in his sophomore, junior, and senior seasons.

He was a team captain in his year at Louisville, leading the team in scoring, and finished his career with 1,991 career points.

Conwell is the 79th NBA Draft pick in the program’s history, with 20 players having played in the NBA over the last 11 years.