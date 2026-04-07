San Francisco guard Tyrone Riley IV will visit Louisville

Louisville basketball is already set to host two visits from guards in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Cardinal Sports learned earlier Tuesday that San Francisco sophomore guard Tyrone Riley IV will visit Louisville this weekend.

Louisville basketball 2026 offseason roster and staff tracker

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound shooting guard will be on campus this Sunday. Riley will also visit Oregon.

As a sophomore with the Dons, Riley averaged 12.2 points while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc on 3.7 attempts a game. He also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Riley scored in double figures in each of his last five games, maxing out with a season-best 23 points and 3 made triples in the WCC Tournament loss to Oregon State.

The Watts, California, native was named to the All-WCC Second Team and WCC All-Academic honorable mention after finishing second on the team in rebounds and third on the team in scoring. San Francisco went 17-16 this year under Chris Gerlufson.

Riley has started every game of his college career, including 34 as a true freshman. He also entered the portal following last season, a year in which he shot 50.2 percent from the floor and led San Francisco in rebounds with 6.0 a game, but eventually opted to return.

Riley is an athletic guard, comfortable most in transition and making plays with his frame on the defensive end. He’s averaged over a steal a game in each of his two seasons. And, his jumpshot improved tremendously from year one to year two, as did his handle and shot creation.

Louisville will also get a visit from Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad in the coming days.

The Cardinals are already set to see a massive shakeup across the bench this spring with two new assistant coaches coming in — John Andrzejek and Sean Dixon — and three players already set to answer the transfer portal.

Transfer Portal: Louisville, Pat Kelsey begin reshaping the roster

March 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco Dons guard Tyrone Riley IV (5) dribbles the basketball against Oregon State Beavers center Noah Amenhauser (40) during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

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