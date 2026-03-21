Sananda Fru comes up big, pushes Louisville into second round

It has been a rollercoaster of a year for Louisville big man Sananda Fru. Coming off the bench in his first March Madness appearance, Fru dominated in the paint, helping take down South Florida 83-79.

The Cardinals were rolling on Thursday, leading by 23 points in the second half. Once the Bulls realized their season was on the line, the momentum switched in their favor. Suffocating Louisville with a full-court press, Coach Pat Kelsey’s squad was on the ropes for the final 10 minutes.

Fru was relied on towards the end of the game to intensify the defensive effort and grab much-needed rebounds. His consistency on the offensive end proved to be key, scoring a majority of his points in the second half.

Game preview: Izzo, Michigan State up next for Louisville

Efficient when called upon

Fru holds a 76 percent field goal percentage this season. His ability to make baskets around the rim is something Louisville has needed this season.

Not seeing his usual production as of late, Fru connected on 4 of his 5 attempts from the field. These five attempts were his second-most since February 7th against Wake Forest. Overall, he was more active on offense, getting to his spots and finishing with authority. He even attacked the rim off a couple of dribbles to get to the foul line.

His 10 points against USF tied J’Vonne Hadley for third on the team, just behind Ryan Conwell and Isaac McKneely. Three of his four field goal makes were dunks, including two in crunch time. Fru opened up his scoring with a catch in traffic from McKneely, putting down a one-handed dunk on his defender.

With the outside shooting on fire, Fru didn’t get many offensive paint touches until South Florida started making its run. After an Adrian Wooley transition layup was off target, Fru used his soft touch for a nice tip-in in a crowded paint. With 8 minutes remaining and only an 11-point game, Louisville set up a beautiful play to free Fru for an easy slam. Coach Kelsey relied on his efficient big man to make a play in a big situation, and he did. After a near shot clock violation, Fru bailed out his squad, pushing off a defender to receive a pass on the low block for another dunk on a South Florida player.

Apart from making shots, the Louisville big man did something his team could not: protect the ball. Minus Vangelis Zougris, Fru was the only Cardinal to not contribute to their terrible 2 turnovers. AAC defensive player of the year Izaiyah Nelson had the task of guarding Fru for most of the game. Having a solid performance, he was never able to phase the German center.

“In tournament play, you have to defend, you have to rebound, and you have to take care of the ball. We didn’t do the third one very well, but I thought we did the other two at an elite level, and fortunately, we were able to advance,” Coach Kelsey expressed.

Fru showcased physicality

Coach Kelsey sought toughness towards the end of the season. He decided to take out Fru and put in the muscular Zougris. While the Greek national team player did showcase physical rebounding in the early part of yesterday’s game, Fru was the one making the biggest impact with his size.

South Florida averages 42.56 rebounds per game, 15.56 of which are on the offensive end, both good for third in the nation. Notching his fourth double-double of the season and his first since January 24th against Virginia Tech, this tall task didn’t affect Fru. He finished with a game-high 10 rebounds, including 8 on the defensive side.

Fru is largely to thank for rebounding against this aggressive pressure, but his fight was not only seen on the glass. Fru made a significant impact on defense. He finished the game with two of Louisville’s three blocks and also added a steal. South Florida scored only 26 paint points when excluding their fast-break total. This defensive effort was built on a physical style of play.

“We had a big emphasis on boxing them (South Florida) out. They’re a great team, especially on offensive rebounds, and we really put a big emphasis on just everybody hitting and creating a pocket to get the loose balls. I just felt like my teammates and I did a good job creating these kinds of pockets, and it just gave me the chance to get these boards. On the offensive end, we also emphasized crashing super aggressively, everybody going in there fighting for loose balls,” Fru explained postgame.

Coach Kelsey picks up his first tournament victory and will move on to play Michigan State on Saturday.

Louisville big man Sananda Fru via: @ louisvillembb

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