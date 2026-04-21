Scout & Fit: Alvaro Folgueiras commits to Louisville

Alvaro Folgueiras, the No. 52 overall prospect and the No. 13 overall power forward in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings, has committed to the University of Louisville.

The addition of the junior forward marks the fourth commitment during this portal cycle. He joins Jackson Shelstad, Flory Bidunga, and Karter Knox as additions to Louisville’s 2026-27 roster.

Over the totality of his three-year college career, Folgueiras spent his first two seasons at Robert Morris and this past season at Iowa. During those stints combined, he’s averaged 9.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game. He’s shot 51.3 percent from the field, 35.2 percent from three, and 77.4 percent from the free-throw line.

The Spanish forward broke out during his sophomore season at Robert Morris, posting averages of 14.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocks. He also shot career highs from all areas of the floor, as he shot 54.8 percent from the field, 41.3 percent from three, and 78.4 percent from the free-throw line.

Transfer Portal: Live updates as Louisville, Pat Kelsey begin reshaping the roster

Offensive Scouting Report

The 6-foot-10 forward is a versatile offensive weapon, capable of playing inside and out. He’s not only a threat to score from both levels, but can add value with his playmaking.

Folgueiras can put the ball on the deck at a respectable rate to create for teammates. He’s a cerebral playmaker with instincts and feel to complement. He uses no-look passes to fool the defense and can pass both as a hub or on the move. This is unusual for front-court players, which makes him stand out.

He’s also a connector offensively, making quick reads to get the ball out of his hands. He can find cutters or make the instinctive extra pass to shooters on the perimeter to keep the ball moving on the perimeter. The Iowa transfer can also be effective as a short-roll playmaker out of ball-screens.

In terms of his scoring, the Iowa transfer can finish in the paint efficiently. He’s a solid straight-line driver, where he can get a step on slower bigs or finish over perimeter players when switched onto him. He can add decent value as a pick-and-roll finisher, as well.

During the 2025-26 season, Folgueiras finished 71.4 percent of his shots at the rim (65/91), according to Synergy Sports. He’s more of a finesse finisher, as he’s not a physically overwhelming presence in the paint. However, he finishes with a touch around the rim. He’s also a capable low-post scorer when needed, but more so against guard switches than 1-on-1 against bigs. Developing a left hand would open up his game, as he can be right-hand dominated with his back to the basket.

In addition to his interior scoring, the junior forward can stretch the floor at a respectable rate. This past season, he made 33.3 percent of his 2.9 attempts per game. However, as mentioned previously, he’s shot it as high as 41.3 percent in a season on 3.1 attempts per game.

He knows how to get his shot off, especially as an off-ball mover. He relocates to open space for spot-up opportunities, drifting there or adding value as a pick-and-pop threat. The forward can also leverage his shooting gravity to pump-fake and drive, where he can finish at the rim or make the right read as a playmaker.

Defensive Scouting Report

On the defensive end, Folgueiras is a mixed bag on this end of the floor. At the point-of-attack, he has the footspeed to stay in front of forwards and some wings.

At the rim, he’s fundamentally sound and walls up, but hasn’t provided much rim-protection since transferring up to the high-major ranks. Against taller, more physical players, this part of his game hasn’t translated as well.

Off the ball, he has shown the ability to blow up plays with his instincts and quick hands. He anticipates in passing lanes and can create deflections or steals. In ball-screens, he’s shown the ability to blow plays up hedging, as well.

However, sometimes he can be slow recovering back to his man when helping off drives. This leads to open catch-and-shoot attempts for his man.

How would he fit into Louisville’s System?

Folgueiras is an intriguing fit in Pat Kelsey’s system, more so on the offensive end. His offensive versatility will blend in nicely with their spacing, free-flowing scheme.

He can be used in a variety of ways, while also being an ideal front-court pairing alongside Flory Bidunga. Bidunga is a defensive presence, while Folgueiras will bring more diversity offensively.

Overall, he will be a contributing role-player with versatility on the offensive end.

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