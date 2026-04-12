Scout & Fit: Jackson Shelstad commits to Louisville

Jackson Shelstad, a top-20 prospect and the No. 3 overall point guard in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings, has committed to the University of Louisville.

The junior guard, along with the portal’s top center Flory Bidunga, visited Louisville over the weekend, and Pat Kelsey and his staff sealed the deal.

Over the course of his three-year college career, Shelstad has posted averages of 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. He’s also shot 43.9 percent from the field, 35.2 percent from three, and 84.4 percent from the free-throw line.

In the 2025-26 season alone, the 6-foot-1 guard averaged 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game in 12 games played.

Transfer Portal: Live updates as Louisville, Pat Kelsey begin reshaping the roster

Offensive Scouting Report

What makes Shelstad appealing to an offensive system is his versatility on and off the ball. He brings value as both a scorer and a playmaker.

When toggling reps on the ball, Shelstad is an underrated creator for teammates. For the majority of his college career, he’s been known as a scorer, but played more with the ball in his hands during the 2025-26 season. This led to an increase in assist numbers, as he never averaged more than 2.8 per game during a college season. He averaged 4.9 assists per game during his previous college season.

Where he shines as a playmaker is through his bursty first step. He touches the paint and finds open shooters on the perimeter at a solid rate. His IQ shines in this capacity, as his unselfishness and willingness to make the simple play are commendable.

He can also leverage his quickness to get to the rim or his mid-range pull-up. If defenders aren’t in a stance, he will blow past them in a hurry. However, he’s more of a below-the-rim finisher given his size. This is where his solid mid-range game can be a plus. However, Louisville hasn’t prioritized the mid-range much in previous seasons.

One thing of note during the 2025-26 season was the dip in efficiency as a pull-up shooter from distance. On three-point dribble jumpers this past season, Shelstad only converted 22.6 percent of his attempts (12/53), according to Synergy Sports. However, there are some factors at play, as he was recovering from a broken hand. It was also on a limited sample, as he only played twelve games this season, as he broke that same hand.

Additionally, he has had success from three off the dribble in previous seasons. For instance, during the 2024-25 campaign, he excelled on this shot type, knocking down 44.1 percent of these attempts (30/68). In 2023-24, he was solid in this aspect, drilling 35.1 percent of these attempts (13/37).

In totality, I’d expect Shelstad to raise his efficiency in this aspect, considering his previous numbers and full recovery health-wise.

Additionally, the Oregon native can complement an offense with his off-ball shooting. He can knock down jumpers not only in spot-up situations, but also off movement. He runs off flares and pindowns, where he possesses the proper mechanics to catch, square, and knock down shots. The 6-foot-1 guard is also a threat in transition, where he can fill lanes and knock down shots from the perimeter.

Defensive Scouting Report

On the defensive end, there are pros and cons to Shelstad’s abilities on this end of the floor. At the point-of-attack, he’s a quick lateral mover and stays in front of guard at a solid rate. His overall high-level of quickness helps on this defensive end. He can slither over ball-screens and fight to contain the ball.

However, where he can have issues is against taller guards. Because of his lack of size — taller, more physical guards can finish over him. It’s important for him not to allow guards to touch the paint and wall up early to prevent these situations from happening.

Additionally, there’s some room for improvement off the ball. He gets caught ball-watching, which leads to back cuts or his man drifting to open space for jumpers. Where he can add some value in this capacity is as a defensive playmaker. He’s so quick and can jump handoffs, while also having fast hands to get into passing lanes.

How would he fit into Louisville’s System?

Shelstad is a solid fit in Louisville’s system due to his overall creation ability and feel for the game. These two components are valued at the lead-guard spot, with Mikel Brown Jr. and Chucky Hepburn serving as examples. Both of them added value with their playmaking + scoring, while having the IQ to pick apart defenses.

Shelstad isn’t as high-level as either of these previous guards in terms of their raw passing abilities, but he has definitely made strides in this department. The development and pathway to more playmaking usage this past season is an encouraging sign going forward.

The off-ball component offensively, alongside the perimeter shooting, will serve well in Kelsey’s system. Shelstad can toggle minutes on and off the ball, which Kelsey can use to his advantage, calling actions. Movement shooters have had success in Kelsey’s offense, with Reyne Smith, Isaac McKneely, and Ryan Conwell serving as the latest examples.

Louisville basketball 2026 offseason roster and staff tracker

Dec 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

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