Scout & Fit: Karter Knox lands at Louisville

Karter Knox, the No. 75 overall prospect and the No. 8 overall small forward in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings, has committed to the University of Louisville.

The sophomore wing marks Louisville’s third commitment during this portal cycle, joining Jackson Shelstad and Flory Bidunga. Knox was on campus this week for a visit, and the staff sealed the deal.

During his two seasons at Arkansas, the 6-foot-6 wing averaged 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. He also has shot 46.1 percent from the field, 36.1 percent from three, and 78.2 percent from the free-throw line.

In the 2025-26 season alone, Knox averaged 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game in 22 games played. Additionally, he made 37.7 percent of his three-point attempts on 3.1 attempts per game.

However, it is important to note Knox’s injury history this past season. During February 2026, Knox underwent successful surgery on a torn meniscus in his left knee. He suffered this injury in early February, as well.

Transfer Portal: Live updates as Louisville, Pat Kelsey begin reshaping the roster

Offensive Scouting Report

Knox was placed in an off-ball role alongside Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas this past season at Arkansas. In that role, the wing added value as a shotmaker and play-finisher.

As a slasher, Knox was very effective off the ball. He runs the lanes in transition and is an explosive athlete. He plays above the rim, where he can catch lobs and throw down dunks. In the half-court, he adds value as a baseline and 45 cutter. He fills open space quickly and uses his size and explosiveness to finish at the rim through defenders or convert in space.

This portion of his game would be a great value-add, as Louisville hasn’t had many dynamic, above-the-rim play finishers. Additionally, Knox has the gravity of a perimeter shooter, allowing more space to fill as a cutter.

In terms of his perimeter game, he was a solid option from deep all season. He excelled as a spot-up shooter, especially in an unguarded capacity. On the year, he converted 12-of-27 of his unguarded three-point attempts, which is a 44.4 percent clip, according to Synergy Sports. In totality as a catch-and-shoot option, he made 26-of-68 attempts, good enough for 38.7 percent.

Additionally, he only took 15 dribble jumpers all season, so a lot of his damage was either at the rim or as a catch-and-shoot option.

Defensive Scouting Report

Defensively, Knox gives effort and can defend multiple positions at his size. He plays with toughness and physicality, which allows him to defend up the lineup when needed. He can also use his length to contest shots at the rim.

In terms of his point-of-attack defense, there’s room for growth in this aspect. He sometimes struggles in space against quick guards, who can leverage their speed to get past him.

Off the ball, Knox is fairly attentive, but sometimes doesn’t fully commit to his closeouts. This is due to his not wanting to get blown by, allowing some open space for shooters to get their shot off.

Overall, the 6-foot-6 wing is a decent defender, but wouldn’t necessarily qualify this as a legit strength of his game.

How would he fit into Louisville’s System?

Knox is an intriguing piece of the puzzle due to his size and perimeter athleticism. Last year’s roster lacked size and perimeter explosiveness, which is where the Arkansas transfer could add value.

His play-finishing would be a welcome addition to Louisville’s system, as they haven’t had many players of that archetype under Pat Kelsey. His ability to knock down perimeter shots and play off teammate creation is beneficial as well.

He has also blossomed since high school as an off-ball commodity, which is an important aspect to consider in Kelsey’s system. Ball movement and floor spacing are prioritized, not an isolation-based offense.

Louisville basketball 2026 offseason roster and staff tracker

Our premium community forums

A full year of access to The Athletic

Get a fast start on finding out breaking news and behind-the-scenes details

In-depth Louisville basketball and football analysis

On3 and Rivals national membership

Join the discussion at Cardinal Sports.