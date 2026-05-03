Scout & Fit: Obinna Ekezie Jr. commits to Louisville

Obinna Ekezie Jr., the No. 4 overall prospect and the No. 1 center in the On3 2027 Class Rankings, has committed to the University of Louisville.

However, he’s expected to reclassify to the 2026 class and be a part of Louisville’s roster this upcoming season.

He chose the Cardinals over four other finalists, those being Arkansas, BYU, Kentucky, and Maryland, according to Joe Tipton.

This addition marks the first high school commit for Louisville in the 2026 class and the seventh addition to Louisville’s 2026-27 roster. He joins Jackson Shelstad, Flory Bidunga, Karter Knox, Alvaro Folgueiras, De’Shayne Montgomery, and Gabe Dynes.

This past season, Ekezie Jr. played on the Grind Session circuit as a part of the Southeastern Preparatory Academy (FL) squad. He played alongside some highly-touted teammates, such as Louisville target CJ Rosser, Beckham Black, and Toni Bryant. During the season, they reached the Grind Session Championship, where they ultimately lost to his former high school team, Prolific Prep (CA).

Prior to the Grind Session Championship, he was invited to the Basketball Without Borders All-Star Camp in Los Angeles, CA. This event is full of top talent from around the globe. During the event, he received Defensive MVP among the 40 participants in attendance.

Transfer Portal: Live updates as Louisville, Pat Kelsey begin reshaping the roster

Offensive Scouting Report

Where Ekezie Jr. adds value offensively is on the interior. He’s effective as a rim-runner, as he’s light on his feet and explodes quickly off the ground. He can also finish plays out of the dunker spot, where he can catch lobs or finish layups or dunks off dump passes. He’s also flashed some improvement as a low-post scorer, where he can finish over his left shoulder on the block.

He’s best suited to playing off teammate creation, as his offensive game isn’t necessarily advanced at this stage of his development. Having a point guard or playmakers around him is the best method to set him up for success offensively. He also needs to make strides as a post-playmaker.

However, there’s also some upside to tap into as a stretch big, as he has shown the ability to knock down some shots from the perimeter. This is still a work in progress, but there’s a world where he could be a dependable stretch big down the line.

Defensive Scouting Report

Where Ekezie Jr. most impacts the game is on the defensive end. He possesses a 7’3″ wingspan, which he uses to his disposal as a rim-protector. He alters shots at the rim with ease, while simply deterring opponents, too, with his size and length. Drivers will sometimes second-guess themselves on drives to his sheer presence around the rim. His explosiveness and agility also help as a rim-protector, as he can elevate to meet drivers at the rim, while sliding over at times in help-side scenarios to block or alter shots.

He’s also a presence on the defensive glass, with the hands and length to snag boards.

How would he fit into Louisville’s System?

The 7-foot center will most likely serve in a backup role behind highly-touted transfer Flory Bidunga. This will give him a learning path behind Bidunga, who’s a seasoned vet at the highest level of college hoops.

Expect his role to be simplified as a young big, focusing on rebounding, protecting the rim, and finishing plays off of teammate creation at the rim.

Where he will add the most value right away will be as a rim-protector. Louisville’s center rotation last season lacked that dynamic, so adding a shot-blocker of his value will help raise their ceiling defensively this season.

Overall, he fits as a mobile big man who will play a traditional center role, as most bigs in Pat Kelsey’s system do.

Louisville basketball 2026 offseason roster and staff tracker

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Obinna Ekezie Jr. on his visit to Louisville (April ’26) Insta: obinnaekeziejr





