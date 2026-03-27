Season in review: Louisville big man Vangelis Zougris

Welcome to “Season in review,” a post-season Louisville basketball series highlighting each individual performer and their impact on the Cardinals’ 2025-26 season. Next up is junior big man Vangelis Zougris.

Previously: Ryan Conwell

Zougris: 27 games, 2.6 pts, 2.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 blocks, 0.3 steals, 57.1% FG, 65.2% FT

Greek forward Vangelis Zougris was the final piece to the puzzle this past offseason. As the last addition to the class, he brought a significant boost in pro-European experience.

Entering his first year of college basketball as a 21-year-old is nothing strange in the new landscape of the NCAA. He joined fellow European big man Sananda Fru as one of the oldest players on the roster, even with their limited collegiate experience.

Standing at 6 feet 8, 240 pounds, and built like a Greek god, Zougris had the ambition to be Louisville’s enforcer. Spending four years with Peristeri Athens in the Greek Basketball League, he found himself as a role player off the bench. Playing in a league higher than the one Giannis Antetokounmpo first started in, Louisville fans got excited when they heard stories of Zougris playing so hard that he bled.

The Cardinals needed depth in the frontcourt after the departure of James Scott, Noah Waterman, and Frank Anselem-Ibe. Zougris helped fill that void of toughness in the paint, finishing with 71 points and 66 total rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game. Zougris played his best basketball at the end of the season, starting the final six games. He scored in each of those contests, tying a season-high with eight points against Michigan State.

When Fru slumped, and head coach Pat Kelsey sought an edge down low, he turned to Zougris. Not known as a scoring threat, Zougris’ season high was 8 points in Louisville’s second round March Madness loss to Michigan State. His 2.6 points per game were the lowest among players who saw 7 or more minutes per contest. Zougris thrived rebounding the ball, averaging 11.42 per 40 minutes of court time, ranking first on the team.

Defensively, Zougris held his own down low but constantly got himself in foul trouble at the beginning of the season. With more experience, he showed improvement, but Louisville still struggled hedging on ball screens.

His power was utilized when the Cardinals needed strength against physical opponents. With a surplus of ball-handlers, the front-court needed Zougris’s presence in certain situations.

Zougris was one of seven newcomers in the 2025 class. Difficult to rank incoming European professionals; he had no prospect rating and few expectations. With experience competing in numerous Greek national team competitions before arriving on campus, this veteran leadership was key when the program went through a rollercoaster of a year.

The Bottom Line

Adjusting to any level of basketball takes time. Zougris started to find his stride at the end of year-one. Playing behind Fru for most of the season, Zougris’ usage depended on a game-by-game basis. Louisville’s high-volume three-point shooting philosophy brings small statistical rewards for a big man like Zougris. Nevertheless, all great teams need an enforcer with strength.

Louisville has decisions to make this offseason. Zougris has one year of eligibility remaining, and the portal officially opens on April 7th. The Cardinals struggled overall in the paint, which could mean a reload at the big man position.

Vangelis Zougris via: @ LouisvilleMBB

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