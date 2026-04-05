Season in review: Louisville center Sananda Fru

Welcome to “Season in review,” a post-season Louisville basketball series highlighting each individual performer and their impact on the Cardinals’ 2025-26 season. Next up is junior center Sananda Fru.

Fru: 35 games, 9.0 pts, 6.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 75.3% FG, 61.1% FT, 1.4 blocks, 0.5 steals

Previously: Ryan Conwell, Mikel Brown, Adrian Wooley, Kobe Rodgers, Isaac McKneely, J’Vonne Hadley, Vangelis Zougris

Sananda Fru was Louisville’s most productive paint player last season. Coming from Germany, he brought professional pierce that translated well at the collegiate level.

Ranked as the 169th best player in the 2025 class, Fru came in as a first-year junior. Averaging double-figures in the German pro league was enough to make him the opening day starting big man for the Cardinals.

Standing at 6 feet 11 and 250 pounds, his size was needed on this guard-heavy squad. Fru established himself as a household name in the country, finishing with a 75.3 field-goal percentage, ranking best in the country if he reached the required number of attempts.

Fru was a catalyst in head coach Pat Kelsey’s out-of-bounds play designs. When Louisville was on the baseline, there was a strong probability the play would end with a Fru dunk. His high field-goal percentage was thanks to his ability to catch the ball above the rim and finish with a soft touch.

Louisville was 45th in the nation in rebounding. Fru averaged 6.1 of the team’s 38.34 per game. Leading the team in this category, he also finished with four double-doubles on the year. Fru flashed excellence, scoring 17 points without missing a field goal against Wake Forest, along with a season high 19 points and 13 rebounds against Boston College.

His length also served well to perfect the rim. Fru recorded 50 blocks this season, good for 1.4 per game and only 10 less than the entire team combined. He was sixth in the ACC in blocks, highlighted by three against Notre Dame, UNC, and Miami. This defensive protection might be deceiving, as Fru struggled to hedge on ball screens and found himself giving up position against other big men.

Towards the end of the season, coach Kelsey shied away from his starting big man, using him as a bench piece. The shorter Vangelis Zougris took over at the center position, but numbers suggest Fru had the biggest impact during this playing time.

The bottom line

Fru recently announced his intent to enter the transfer portal. Projected as a major positive for next year’s team, this decision will have big repercussions. Offensively, he was a beast, but his defense lacked in certain situations. Fru led all Louisville big men in points and rebounds last season. With questions surrounding how well European players will translate to college basketball, Fru’s performance was a pleasant surprise.

Louisville will always have a great offense under coach Kelsey, but it needs to address its defensive issues. As significant as Fru’s departure is, it might leave paths for the Carinals to reload even stronger at the center position.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) looks to pass during the second half against the South Florida Bulls during a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

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