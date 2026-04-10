Season in review: Louisville forward Kasean Pryor

Welcome to “Season in review,” a post-season Louisville basketball series highlighting each individual performer and their impact on the Cardinals’ 2025-26 season. Now, we shift our focus to Kasean Pryor.

Previously: Aly Khalifa, Khani Rooths, Sananda Fru, Isaac McKneely, J’Vonne Hadley, Mikel Brown Jr, Vangelis Zougris, Ryan Conwell, Adrian Wooley, Kobe Rodgers

Pryor: 23 games, 2.2 pts, 1.8 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.2 blocks, 41.7% FG, 22.7% 3PT

After a season-ending ACL injury during the 2024-25 season, expectations were unknown heading into the 2025-26 season for Kasean Pryor.

Unfortunately, we didn’t see the same, dynamic forward that we saw in his first season with the Cardinals. Pryor struggled to ever find his rhythm on both ends of the floor.

During the whole 2025-26 season in which he played in 23 games, he only saw double-digit minutes in four of those games. In the 2024-25 season, there was not one game besides the game he got injured where he saw less than 20 minutes of action.

Overall productivity

The 6-foot-10 forward never found his footing on the offensive end of the floor. What made him so dynamic previously with his ability to attack off the dribble from the perimeter. The Chicago native lacked confidence and assertiveness in this capacity, failing to separate from defenders and take on contact like he once did.

He essentially was someone who sat in the corner offensively and wasn’t really involved in the flow offensively when he was on the floor. He also struggled from deep, which also was an issue in the previous season.

However, he didn’t really have the confidence in this department either, as the volume decreased significantly. A huge portion of the decrease in volume was the minutes played, but there were moments when he would catch and not look at the rim. The once brash Pryor began to lack belief in himself as a shotmaker.

On the defensive side, we still saw some of those same flashes of versatility. He was active in their defensive press actions, as he showed his ability to cover ground and get deflections. However, he did have some inexcusable lapses off the ball, losing track of his man and giving up open shots.

The Bottom Line

In totality, it was an underwhelming season from Pryor, but he had major obstacles to overcome with the ACL tear. He technically has a sixth year due to the JUCO ruling, allowing plays another year of eligibility. There has been no official word on him deciding to come back to college, and if so, who knows if it would be back at Louisville or elsewhere.

Feb 4, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks with forward Kasean Pryor (7) during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Notre Dame 76-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

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