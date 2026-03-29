Season in review: Louisville guard Adrian Wooley

Welcome to “Season in review,” a post-season Louisville basketball series highlighting each individual performer and their impact on the Cardinals’ 2025-26 season. Next up is sophomore guard Adrian Wooley.

Previously: Vangelis Zougris, Ryan Conwell

Wooley: 35 games, 8.7 pts, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 45% FG, 35% 3PT, 0.7 steals, 1.1 TO

Louisville’s three-man 2025 transfer class featured some of the best players on the market, with sophomore Adrian Wooley leading the way.

After a breakout freshman campaign at Kennesaw State, Wooley ranked in the top 10 portal players ahead of stars like Malik Reneau, Dailyn Swain, Rob Wright, Henri Vessar, and his teammates Ryan Conwell and Isaac McKneely. Before arriving at Louisville, the Conference USA Freshman of the Year had an extremely high usage rate and still managed to put up highly efficient numbers.

Wooley started in all but one game in his freshman season, 2024, averaging 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and shot over 50 percent from the field, including 42.2 percent from behind the arc. Those numbers dropped last season as he put up 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and shot well below his prior efficiency numbers. Speculations may say it was his young age as a sophomore, the drastic increase in competition going to the ACC, or the team’s system didn’t correspond with his style of basketball.

Still, while the numbers didn’t translate, Wooley made a significant impact and flashed excellence. His crafty ball handling, catch-and-shoot dominance, and ability to create his own shot were key on offense. In one of his best games at No. 22 Miami, Wooley capitalized on a switch, breaking down his defender in isolation to drain a game-sealing three with 18 seconds remaining.

This offensive skillset wasn’t showcased at the beginning of the year, as Wooley scored in double figures two out of his first nine games. Flipping the script late in the season, he put up double-digit points four out of his final seven games. Wooley had 17 points on 70 percent shooting against Michigan State in the Cardinals’ second-round tournament knockout.

Considered a combo-guard, Wooley was thrown into a significant ball-handling role when star freshman point guard Mikel Brown went out due to injury. Stepping into the starting lineup, trying to fill this massive role proved to be a difficult adjustment for him and Louisville. They never found their stride on offense, as turnover rate continued to be a problem that plagued the team.

It was a growing year for Wooley. Playing among a veteran-led team, this experience will help him in the long run. His grit and versatile offensive presence blended in with the team’s high-level players.

In a bitter-sweet season, Wooley played in all 35 games. With the transfer portal opening soon and Louisville waving goodbye to three of its guards via graduation, head coach Pat Kelsey could return a promising player to minimize the blow.

The Bottom Line

Wooley was the guy at Kennesaw State. Receiving many accolades for his heroics as a freshman, he adapted to a new role in year two. His shot total was cut in half, and he needed to adjust his play style to succeed at Louisville. But by the years end, he had put together a well-rounded year at the high major level.

Another year in Coach Kelsey’s system as “the guy” would do wonders for his game. However, Wooley may seek opportunities elsewhere.

Louisville guard Adrian Wooley (14) is defended by Tennessee guard Amari Evans (1) during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Louisville held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Dec. 16, 2025. © Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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